‘Every parent in Ireland can put themselves in the situation’ – surrogacy group on families awaiting birth of children in Ukraine

Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kiev, Ukraine, to protest against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. More than 100,000 Russian troops are gathered next to Ukrainian borders and fears are growing that an attack is imminent. Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

THE small number of Irish couples in Ukraine awaiting the birth of their child are being well cared for, according to the Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) group.

IFTS spokesperson Cathy Wheatley said 14 couples from the organisation were due to travel to Ukraine in the coming weeks to continue their surrogacy journey.

“There are two to three couples currently in the Ukraine who are awaiting the birth of their child,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"I think the reality of the situation over there on the ground, even speaking to our contacts over there – there isn’t a huge amount of concern.

“Obviously the families are concerned when they’re seeing international media and they’re getting text messages.”

Ms Wheatley urged people to follow the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). The DFA has advised Irish citizens to leave Ukraine "immediately by commercial means".

A number of countries have already directed their citizens to leave the country as tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and neighbouring Russia.

“I think most of them are saying right now that they’re in a bubble; they’re being well looked after by their clinics. On the ground in the Ukraine, day-to-day life is going ahead as normal,” she said.

“Within the next couple of weeks, just from our organisation alone, we have about 14 couples who are due to travel over.

"This is obviously a huge concern for them, and we are of course urging people who are affected by the situation to follow the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“But at the end of the day, the truth is these are these families' children.

“I have to say that the Department of Foreign Affairs has been outstanding in their support and communication with us as an organisation, but also with the parents who are currently in the Ukraine and are due to travel.

“Really, everyone is pulling together to try and assist and support the families in this egregious situation.

"Every parent in Ireland can put themselves into the situation to imagine if this was them, if this was their child and they couldn’t get them, how gut-wrenching and heart-wrenching that would be.

“These are Irish babies that are over there.”

In a statement on Friday, the DFA said: “Following intensive consultations overnight and this morning with EU partners in Kiev and Brussels, and with other partners, the Department of Foreign Affairs has upgraded travel advice for Ukraine.

“We advise against all travel to Ukraine and ask citizens currently in Ukraine to leave immediately by commercial means.

"Any Irish citizens requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at +353 1 4082000. The Department has been in direct contact with all of those scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes in recent days.

"The Department will continue to provide support to each of these individuals and families with advice relevant to their particular situation.”