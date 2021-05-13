A timeline will be issued next week telling people when their age group is likely to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine, it emerged today.

One in seven of the population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 .

And although daily virus cases remain high they are no longer translating into significant levels of illness, hospitalisation and death, the HSE weekly briefing was told.

HSE chief Paul Reid also said an indicative timeline would be produced next week telling all age groups when they are likely to be offered a vaccine although it will depend on promised deliveries coming through.

The HSE is still waiting for the official green light to offer the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to people over 45 from next month – otherwise around 200,000 doses of the jab, currently confined to the over 50s, would be surplus.

The plan is still aimed at trying to achieve the Government's target of 80pc towards the end of June.

"That’s what we’ve been modelling out to try and do", he said.

The 2 millionth dose of vaccine is due to be administered this week. The aim is to administer 260,000-280,000 vaccines next week.

He said 650,000 people have registered on the online portal for vaccine appointments. Around 33,000-35,000 are registering on a daily basis, with 25,000-28,000 signing up on the first day age cohorts are open.

He said they are anxious to get Niac’s recommendation "as soon as possible."

"We need to see that once it emerges and we need to relook at it and reassess it again based on recommendations that come through."

The number of people with Covid 19 in hospital is down to 112, a drop of 10pc from last week.

The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 is down to 34, a fall of 8pc.

Likening the current situation to a football game he said vaccines were "lashing in the goals."

"It certainly feels like we're winning, but as we always say, it still probably feels like it's only half time, and many a good lead was lost in the second half of the game."

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the "level of harm done" by Covid-19 is going down.

"The vaccine effect has broken the link between the number of cases per day and the harm that's been done".

"The level of harm it's doing particularly among vaccinated groups is at a level like we were seeing in July or August, when there was a fraction of the number of cases we're seeing now.

"And this is because of the vaccine effect. It has broken the link between the number of cases per day which are so high, and the harm that's been done by those cases as it translates into illness, hospitalisation, ICU admissions and all the havoc it has wreaked in healthcare settings, particularly nursing homes and hospitals."

Dr Henry said the number of cases of children from school outbreaks is a small fraction of the total number of children of school-going age. The great majority of children who test positive are not associated with school outbreaks.

Around 3.3pc of children in a school have tested positive but 100pc had their academic year disrupted.

There are currently 41 outbreaks, of which 15 are in hospital settings and 26 are in long term residential care facilities.

PaulReid said he wanted to acknowledge that restrictions at maternity hospitals had caused "a lot of anxiety" to couples, but also that maternity hospitals have a "very challenging role" to play to ensure staff and patients are safe.

He said hospital groups have been advised by the Chief Clinical Officer to comply with the conditions set out by the HSE. This includes being partners being present for induction of labour.