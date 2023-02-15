Evening news: Widow, 83, whose husband of 66 years left her nothing in will wins fight for share of €1.3m estate; RTÉ top 10 earners revealed

The ruling was made after a recent hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London

RTÉ top 10 earners revealed: Ray D’Arcy down nearly €150k as Claire Byrne the big winner

RTÉ Radio One star and Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy remains the top earner in the broadcaster as they released their details of their highest paid stars.

Widow, 83, whose husband of 66 years left her nothing in will wins fight for share of €1.3m estate

An 83-year-old widow whose husband of 66 years left her out of his will has won a High Court fight for a share of an estate worth more than £1 million.

Man called ex-partner's phone 3,800 times and left threatening messages while in prison

A man who left threatening messages on his ex-partner's phone in 3,800 calls made from prison has been handed a three-year prison sentence.

Friend urged Chrissie Treacy to move into retirement home ‘for her safety’ before she was run over by teleporter driven by nephew, court hears

A friend of pensioner Chrissie Treacy encouraged her to move into a retirement home "for her safety" before the 76-year-old was run over by a teleporter driven by her nephew Michael Scott, who denies her murder, a court has heard.

Barry Keoghan to play gunslinger ‘Billy the Kid’ in upcoming film

Barry Keoghan is set to lean into the Irish heritage of Billy the Kid when he depicts the infamous cowboy in an upcoming role.

Almost two-thirds of Irish people says limits should be put on number of refugees entering country

Almost two-thirds of Irish people say the country should not continue to take in an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees, according to new research.

Garage worker who worked 364 days a year for 51 years dismissed without notice after being accused of stealing

A garage worker who worked 364 days a year during his 51 years at the garage was dismissed without notice by his employer meeting where he was questioned about alleged stealing.

Police say missing mum Nicola Bulley had ‘significant issues with alcohol’ brought on by menopause struggles

Nicola Bulley has faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”, police have revealed.