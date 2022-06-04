Evening headlines: Woman (44) who died when car entered River Lee is named; and Galway and Kilkenny face off in Leinster SHC

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Galway and Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Woman (44) who died when car carrying her and two children plunged into River Lee in Cork is named

The woman who died when the car she and two children were in plunged into the River Lee has been named locally as Gillian Daly (44), from the Douglas area of Cork.

Galway v Kilkenny: It's Shefflin v Cody II with the Leinster SHC title up for grabs

The Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final throws in in Croke Park at 7pm - our live blog brings you all the action.

Travel agent TUI apologises to passengers as flight from Greece to Dublin forced to land in Germany to refuel



The original flight was due to arrive in Dublin Airport on Friday but “due to operational issues” the flight had to land in Munich to refuel.

WATCH: Scrambler bike crashes through Dublin woman's front door

In pictures: Shamed pair at the centre of abhorrent video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey

Men believed to be attending a Northern Ireland centenary celebration laughed, clapped, cheered and banged tables strewn with beer cans as others sang a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

Accused's foul-mouthed outburst at judge after he is denied hug with girlfriend

A Co Louth man charged with dangerous driving who was refused bail launched a foul-mouthed outburst after a judge refused to let his girlfriend hug him in court.

‘We only have ourselves to blame’ – Stephen Kenny accepts criticism after humbling defeat in Armenia

Stephen Kenny admitted that Ireland were masters of their own downfall after a humbling defeat in Armenia. Ireland's miserable Nations League record was extended by a 75th minute strike from Eduard Spertsyan.

Introduction of free contraception a ‘revolution’ in women’s healthcare

The introduction of free contraception for women is a “revolution” in women’s healthcare the annual Women in Media conference in Ballybunion heard today.

Man barred from garda station after alleged attack on officer

A Dublin man has been barred from one of the busiest garda stations in the capital following an alleged attack on an officer there.

Gardener Diarmuid Gavin says two 'wonderful' Ukrainian refugees have moved into his home

Celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin is urging people to follow his example by housing refugees from Ukraine. Diarmuid has revealed how he is putting up a mother and daughter from the war-torn country.

Sam Fender apologises for ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ Johnny Depp Instagram post

Sam Fender has apologised after sharing a photo of himself with Johnny Depp in a Newcastle pub and describing the actor as a “hero”.

WATCH: Emergency measures introduced at Dublin Airport help to avoid a repeat of last weekend's chaos



