Evening headlines: Housing and homelessness crisis forcing people to camp in woods; King Charles ‘in talks to break silence’ after Prince Harry’s Spare memoir

Around ten people are living in the camp

Dublin’s ‘tent city’: how the housing and homelessness crisis is forcing people to camp out in woods

This is the new face of the homeless crisis in Ireland – one of a growing number of tent cities in wooded and greenfield locations where hordes of desperate people are forced to seek shelter.

Funeral details announced for Kilkenny GAA star James Nolan (34) who died in road crash

A former GAA player who was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this week will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Eamon Ryan confirms the Green Party would be open to going into Government with Sinn Féin after next election

THE Greens could go into Government with Sinn Féin after the next election — as long as that party focuses on the environment, Eamon Ryan has said.

Britain’s King Charles ‘in talks to break silence’ after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.

Boy, 16, charged with murder over fatal stabbing of teenage girl

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Topless woman who broke into Catholic church is accused of destroying statue of Jesus

A woman who broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota while topless destroyed a statue of Jesus, local authorities have said.

RCSI hosts annual Teddy Bear Hospital for children and their sick bears

More than 450 children took their unwell and injured teddies to the 2023 Teddy Bear Hospital at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

‘I will never help another bird’ – Woman’s hand pinned by hawk during failed rescue