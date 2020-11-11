Evening Digest: Good news for overseas travellers, Covid vaccine boosters, and backlash over wild Irish accents

Christmas isn’t cancelled just yet.

Following on from hopes for a vaccine early next year, the Covid-19 infection rate is coming down and Taoiseach Micheál Martin is talking about a return to Level 3 restrictions in early December, with other rules being relaxed.

There’s still hope for the Irish abroad coming back home for the festive season. Rather than facing 14 days of restricting movements, people travelling in and out of the country will have the option of taking a Covid-19 test.

A negative result means those travelling from red or orange countries will be good to go. The test will cost up to €200, but it will be the difference between coming home or not.

To illustrate the continued threat of Covid-19, the UK has become the first country in Europe to pass the 50,000 deaths mark from the virus.

Fionnán Sheahan

Ireland Editor

Travelling round

People travelling in and out of the country will no longer have to restrict their movements for 14 days if they receive a negative Covid-19 result. From the end of the month, those travelling from red or orange countries can opt to get a PCR Covid test and, if it’s negative, they won’t have to restrict movements.

Reinfection rates

New evidence shows that some people can get reinfected with Covid-19. The finding may mean new coronavirus vaccines will require booster shots. The average time a person who recovered from the virus could be immune averages from at least two to six months, the research shows.

UK toll rises

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has increased by 595, which has pushed the toll of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK past the 50,000 mark since the outbreak started. The latest 595 deaths is the highest figure to be reported over a single day since April.

Wild accents away

The movie trailer of Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic comedy filmed in Co Mayo, has provoked a strong backlash against the awful Irish accents. Tanya Sweeney tells the agitated to relax and there’s room for more than one type of Irish movie.

Judging the judges

It is an issue that many countries and societies have dealt with, being a variation on an old Roman maxim ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’ – as to who gets to judge the judges. It even exercised Grattan’s parliament some 250 years ago. Senan Molony ponders the present-day arguments. (Premium)

Johnson’s woes

The US Presidential election result has an immediate effect on the negotiations on an EU-UK trade deal, says Colette Browne. If the talks fail and the UK crashes out, Donald Trump won’t be there to save Boris Johnson. Instead, Joe Biden will be waiting to punish him for endangering the Good Friday Agreement. (Premium)

The count goes on

They’re still counting votes in the United States. The Democrats won their 218th seat, putting them firmly in the majority for the next Congress. In Georgia, there’s going to be a hand-counted audit of the presidential vote, where President-elect Joe Biden currently leads by more than 14,000 votes.

Golden ticket

The Democrats were always going to win California but the ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris secured nearly two-thirds of the vote. Now the Golden State wants payback, from funding for public transport to ending overseas trade wars to immigration laws and financial relief.

Winner takes all

Surprise results electrify the championship, especially when they come in such dramatic circumstances as Cork’s win against Kerry, says Martin Breheny. While it’s a pity there aren’t more of them, he says that’s no reason to even contemplate going back to straight knockout. (Premium)

Back-up plan

Stephen Kenny has a striker crisis ahead of Ireland’s glamour international against England at Wembley tomorrow night. Following David McGoldrick’s retirement, Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly have also been ruled out due to Covid-19 and injury respectively. Kenny is looking to his back-up strikers.

