Eurovision: ‘Our goal is to get all artists on stage in Rotterdam in May’

Organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest say the event will not go ahead “as normal” this year but have committed to holding an event from May 18 from 22.

It has emerged after a press conference today that the most viable option appears to be a socially-distanced event and their ultimate goal is to get all 41 entrants performing in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

“The Eurovision Song Contest will definitely make its welcome return this May despite the pandemic but, in the prevailing circumstances, it is regrettably impossible to hold the event in the way we are used to,” said Martin Österdahl, contest supervisor.

He said that the health and safety of all participants is the top priority and organisers are working with the European Broadcasting Union and the Dutch host broadcasters as well as the City of Rotterdam to finalise the best plan.

“We very much hope to be able to gather in Rotterdam in May and will do all we can in the coming weeks to achieve this. With an ever-changing situation we are taking our time to ensure that we can host the Eurovision Song Contest in the best and safest way possible,” said Mr Österdahl.

Singer Lesley Roy has already been chosen as Ireland’s entrant in the annual showdown. She was due to perform her song Story of My Life in The Netherlands last year but a ‘song celebration’ was held instead.

Contest organisers are now looking at three possible scenarios, devised last autumn, in a bid to stage the competition in the best way possible, given the current circumstances.

Sietse Bakker, executive producer for the host broadcasters, said that ideally, they hope that every entrants could physically perform in Rotterdam this May.

“By staying flexible for as long as we can, we are aiming to make the best possible Eurovision Song Contest under the circumstances. Our primary goal is to get the 41 artists to Rotterdam, to all perform on the same stage, and to welcome journalists to cover the contest,” he said.

In this best-case-scenario, a protocol to protect artists, delegations and crew on and off site will be developed and adhered to at all times which will include frequent Covid-19 testing..

For those entrants who cannot travel to Rotterdam, they can use a recorded performance as their entry. For those who can travel, they can perform their songs live on stage.

The events will be held either with no audience at all, or a reduced audience to allow for social distancing, depending on local government guidelines.

The second option being investigated is to have only the event hosts and interval acts as the only ones in attendance in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. All acts will use a recorded performance for their entry, or “live-on-tape”.

The third scenario in the event of a lockdown will see the Eurovision going ahead without any audience and everything performed virtually.

