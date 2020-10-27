Europol issue appeal for 'Most Wanted' criminal last seen in Ireland

Hamid Nour Eddine G Ibrahim is accused of the alleged brutal murder of Maltese native Sylvana Muscat

Europol have issued an updated 'Most Wanted' list of the continent's fugitive criminals - including a suspected killer who was last seen in Dublin.

The international policing body issued a fresh appeal for help from the public finding a group of 57 suspected criminals - including 18 wanted for alleged sex crimes.

A Europol spokesman said they had added the 18 sex offenders to the list of 57 - in a bid to put the spotlight on on-the-run sex criminals.

Although not suspected of a sex crime, the list of the 57 'Most Wanted' includes one suspected killer who was last seen in Dublin.

Libyan born Hamid Nour Eddine G Ibrahim is accused of the alleged brutal murder of Maltese native Sylvana Muscat (36) in St Paul’s Bay in 2015.

A preliminary investigation discovered that the victim was murdered inside an apartment and a warrant was issued for the arrest of her former partner.

An autopsy proved that victim died of a total of five stab wounds, on the same day her body was discovered.

The chief suspect managed to evade capture and fled Malta by boarding a flight to Italy - before making his way to Dublin, which is his last known whereabouts.

Europol have issued a fresh appeal for information on Ibrahim’s location and have included his mug shot to the 57 strong “Most Wanted” list.

The listing on Europol’s most wanted site reads: “The victim was found murdered in her bedroom of her apartment in St Paul’s Bay on the 11th March 2015.

“Mr Ibrahim absconded the Maltese Islands on the 11th March 2015, couple of hours before the corpse was discovered.

“It was confirmed that he took a flight Italy, but reliable sources informed the Maltese Police that a month later he was seen in Dublin, Ireland, which is his last known whereabouts.”

Europol’s 'Most Wanted' list is a gruesome catalogue of 57 of the continent’s most dangerous men and women.

The criminals on the list are wanted for crimes including murder, human trafficking, child pornography and drug offences.

In a statement, Europol said they were issuing a fresh appeal as part of a campaign to keep some of the Europe’s most dangerous sex offenders in the spotlight.

A spokesman said: "It’s happening now, every two minutes. That’s the average time a sexual offence is reported to the police in the European Union, be it rape, sexual violence or assault. Anyone can be a victim of sexual assault, although women and children suffer the most at the hands of these violent criminal acts.

"To turn the spotlight on the perpetrators of such violent sexual assaults, Europol is launching a campaign in 19 countries across Europe to ask for your help in finding some of Europe’s most dangerous sex offenders.

"Eighteen fugitives suspected or convicted of sexual offences have been targeted and prioritised to feature on Europe’s Most Wanted Fugitives website, eumostwanted.eu.

"By the time you’ve finished reading this, at least one violent sex offence will most likely have already been reported somewhere in the EU. Let’s not waste more time!

"If you recognise one of the most wanted sexual offenders featured in the campaign, you could help make Europe safer. Any information can be sent anonymously via the eumostwanted.eu website and will be shared directly with the national investigators looking for the fugitive.

"In the past, such tips have already proved invaluable: since the launch of the project in 2016, 91 criminals featured on eumostwanted.eu website have been arrested. In at least 33 cases, this was thanks to information from the general public via the website."

