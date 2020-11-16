European rulings a boost for Graham Dwyer, but not a get-out-of-jail-free card

Killer Graham Dwyer’s legal action over the accessing of his mobile phone data has been boosted by two rulings in Europe – but it is doubtful either will ultimately help him overturn his conviction.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court upheld a High Court ruling that the way gardaí accessed retained phone data did not meet EU standards.

The problem identified was that Irish law allowed a Garda chief superintendent to request data from telecommunications providers without any review by a court or an independent body.

Phone data proved crucial to tracing the architect’s movements and convincing a jury he murdered childcare worker Elaine O'Hara in 2012.

The Supreme Court did not finalise its judgment, however, saying it would first need to refer three questions to the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU).

The most pertinent for Dwyer was whether the court could decide not to apply the decision retrospectively.

Dwyer wants it to have retrospective effect as it would call into question the use of the evidence at his trial.

The CJEU has yet to set a date for a hearing on the Supreme Court’s questions.

But it has touched on them in two other matters, a UK case called ‘Privacy International’ and a French and Belgian case called ‘La Quadrature du Net v Premier Ministre’. Judgments were given by the CJEU in both matters last month.

While parts of those judgments provide some comfort to Dwyer, others do not.

The first question the Supreme Court asked the CJEU was whether the universal retention of data for a limited period was impermissible, no matter how robust the system for accessing it.

Associate professor at the UCD Sutherland School of Law TJ McIntyre, who has studied both judgments, said the clear answer was that it was impermissible.

The second question was to what extent a separate unit within a police force could provide an independent review of a request for data.

Although not specifically addressed, Mr McIntyre said the language used in the French and Belgian case indicates that authorisation by a separate unit within a police force was not sufficient.

The third question was whether the Supreme Court has the competence to determine its decision should not be retrospective.

In the French and Belgian case, the CJEU found it was for national law alone to determine the rules relating to the admissibility of data evidence retained contrary to EU law.

This point hurts Dwyer’s chances of overturning his conviction.

There are two Irish cases relevant to the issue. In one, A v Governor of Arbour Hill, the Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that just because a statute has been found to be repugnant to the Constitution does not void previous convictions under that statute.

In another case, known as JC, the court found in 2005 that evidence obtained unconstitutionally will be admissible if the prosecution can show the breach was due to inadvertence. Such an argument could be made in the Dwyer case as gardaí simply used the law as it was at the time.

“As a matter of national law, you could let it in,” said Mr McIntyre.

“He [Dwyer] has to show there is a European rule against introducing this evidence. But the Court of Justice says there isn’t a general European rule against introducing it.”