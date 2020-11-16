| 11.3°C Dublin

European rulings a boost for Graham Dwyer, but not a get-out-of-jail-free card

Elaine O’Hara's killer has taken a case against the way gardaí accessed his phone data – data which proved crucial in securing his conviction

The Supreme Court has referred three questions regarding the use of Graham Dwyer's phone data to the Court of Justice for the European Union Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Killer Graham Dwyer’s legal action over the accessing of his mobile phone data has been boosted by two rulings in Europe – but it is doubtful either will ultimately help him overturn his conviction.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court upheld a High Court ruling that the way gardaí accessed retained phone data did not meet EU standards.

The problem identified was that Irish law allowed a Garda chief superintendent to request data from telecommunications providers without any review by a court or an independent body.

Privacy