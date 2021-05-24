European flights still using Belarus airspace as EU Council meet to discuss forced landing of Ryanair plane

A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian journalist and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Photo: Andrius Sytas/ Reuters

Flights are continuing to operate through Belarus airspace following the weekend’s forced landing of a Ryanair jet in the country that has sparked a major international incident.

Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages airspace across Europe, confirmed that it has not yet altered flight corridors to avoid Belarus airspace.

The agency, headed by the former head of the Irish Aviation Authority, Eamonn Brennan, told the Irish Independent that no aircraft re-routing is currently in operation.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the European Council and action they take, then where appropriate we will implement it,” said Mr Brennan.

He said that due to the continued closure of the eastern part of Ukrainian airspace, a number of EU airlines overfly Belarus airspace while operating flights to Asia.

Over the past seven days, there were 2,915 flights either overflying Belarus, or having their origin or destination in Belarus, that were also operating through EU airspace.

Of those, about 350 flights were operated by EU carriers and 419 by Belarus national carrier Belavia.

“If sanctions are imposed, then long-haul flights will have extra route miles and possible fuel stops,” said Mr Brennan. “Other options are EU bans to EU destinations.”

“Eurocontrol, as the network manager, will action and implement what is decided,” said Mr Brennan.

The agency manages the air network in the EU as well as other countries such as the UK, Turkey and Ukraine.