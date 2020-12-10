European court rejects cases from three Irish symphysiotomy survivors who claimed State breached their human rights

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected cases from three Irish symphysiotomy survivors in their 80s who claimed the state had breached their human rights.

The women had endured the outdated procedure in Irish hospitals around 60 years ago.

They complained to the court that Ireland had not fully investigated the practice of symphysiotomy and that they had been unable to litigate their claims. On Thursday morning, the ECHR unanimously declared the cases as inadmissible.

Symphysiotomy involved cutting through the cartilage and ligaments of a pelvic joint or through the pelvic bone before or during labour to widen the woman’s hips so that a baby could be delivered. While the practice was stopped in most European countries by the 1950s and replaced with cesarean sections, it continued in Ireland up until the mid 1980s. It’s estimated that between the 1940s and the 1980s, 1,500 symphysiotomies were performed in Ireland. Survivors of symphysiotomy have reported physical disabilities and life-long pain, as well as emotional trauma.

Three different Irish women, known as LF, KO’S and WM, took individual cases to the European Court of Human Rights. LF was born in 1939 and lives in Dublin, KO’S was born in 1934 and lives in Co Cork and WM was born in 1935 and lives in Kells.

All three women gave birth to children in Irish hospitals in the 1960s, and all of them said that symphysiotomy was performed on them without their consent. The women said that they suffered “physical and psychological trauma” as a result.

The woman had complained under Article 3 of the convention of human rights which forbids inhuman and degrading treatment, Article 8 which guarantees respect for private and family life and Article 13 which guarantees effective remedy.

The court considered their cases under Article 8, whIch also obliges states to provide victims of medical negligence with access to compensation. Ruling the cases as inadmissable, the ECHR said that the Irish courts had been open to all three women.

All three women had taken cases through the Irish courts but they were all delayed pending the result of a case that Olivia Kearney, a Louth woman, took against the state.

In 2012, the High Court ruled that there had been no justification for the symphysiotomy carried out on Ms Kearney in 1969 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. In her own subsequent case, LF claimed that there had been no justification for carrying out the procedure on her.

The High Court said it had been a “a reasonable though limited option” for LF as a vaginal birth wasn’t possible in her case. In 2016, the court of appeal upheld that decision and in 2017, LF was refused leave to appeal to the Supreme Court. After this, KO’S and WM abandoned their claims.

In 2014, the state set up an ex-gratia payment scheme for women affected by symphysiotomy. The scheme was only open to women who agreed not to sue the state. None of the three women applied for the scheme, and all said they believed “that there was no possibility of any acknowledgement of a breach of their rights.”

All three said that that there has never been an independent and thorough investigation into the use of symphysiotomy in Ireland, and that they were precluded from taking a case through the domestic courts.

The court said that Ireland “had not remained inactive” on the issue, and had set up an investigation and an ex-gratia payment scheme so it had met its obligation to provide redress.

KO’S also claimed that Ireland had failed in its obligation to protect women from inhuman and degrading treatment in allowing symphysiotomies to take place in Ireland.

The court said that she had not “exhausted domestic remedies” as she had not made that complaint before the Irish courts.





Online Editors