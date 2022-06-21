Europe could face fuel rationing next winter if Russia retaliates against EU sanctions, Mairead McGuinness has warned.

Ireland’s EU commissioner said Ireland has “particular issues to address” when it comes to energy security.

Ireland gets the majority of its gas supplies via pipelines from the UK, which is not a major buyer of Russian gas.

“There will be consequences For Europe,” Ms McGuinness told reporters in Brussels today.

“We’re really concerned to act now because of what might happen at the Russian end of the gas pipeline.

“You can’t discount the winter could be difficult particularly if we don’t prepare well enough now.”

Russian state supplier Gazprom has already cut off significant gas deliveries to Germany via the undersea Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Germany has since said it may need to ramp up coal-fired generation in response.

“We’re trying to make sure, when it comes to increased energy use towards the autumn and winter, that we’re ready for it,” said Ms McGuinness.

“The German minister said we may need to look at energy rationing - that could be a reality. It’s something we’ve tried to avoid.”

The EU has advised counties to ramp up gas storage, look for alternative energy supplies, such as liquefied natural gas, and jointly purchase with other counties.

It has also warned consumers and firms to use less energy.

Ireland has no gas storage facilities, nor does it have an LNG terminal.

Ms McGuinness said energy security in Europe is “precarious”.

“It is precarious but I think we would be rather naive not to plan for the worst,” she said.

She said the bloc “might be more energy insecure” as a result of sanctions and the Ukraine war.

Earlier this week the Taoiseach dampened expectations of a giveaway budget, saying it can help with the rising cost of living but will not chase inflation.

He said fuel security would be a top priority for Government as Russia threatens gas supplies to Europe.

“We’ve got to accept that the winter period could be the most significantly difficult period of this crisis so far,” he said of Russia’s moves to use energy as “leverage” to “pressure” the EU.

“Our resources, though, are not limitless, nor is our capacity as a small country,” he told the National Economic Dialogue, a key step in the budget-making process.