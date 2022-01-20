Euromillions draw on Friday to create 100 new millionaires in nine countries with raffle draw

Friday’s Euromillions draw will create 100 new millionaires across nine European countries in its raffle draw.

The special raffle is being held in conjunction with the regular draw and will ensure there are 100 winners, all scoping a life-changing €1m.

The National Lottery today revealed that players who buy a ticket for Friday’s EuroMillions draw will be automatically entered into the special EuroMillions Raffle draw. Friday’s special EuroMillions Raffle draw is in addition to the main EuroMillions game with a €17m jackpot up for grabs.

The nine participating countries are Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

EuroMillions players will receive a special raffle code for each line played which will be the entry to the EuroMillions Raffle draw for the 100 one million prizes.

“Friday’s EuroMillions draw is going to be an incredibly exciting event. On top of the €17 million jackpot on offer, the draw will guarantee 100 brand new millionaires in the draw across the participating EuroMillions game members. There will be huge excitement in the build-up to Friday's draw which could be life-changing for one or more EuroMillions players in Ireland,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

To play for the €17 million EuroMillions jackpot and the extra 100 guaranteed €1 million prizes, players just have to purchase a ticket for this Friday’s draw.