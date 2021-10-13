EU proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol will provide a pathway to resolving outstanding issues says Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said EU proposals to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will provide a “pathway to resolving all the outstanding issues”.

The European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has unveiled a series of measures aimed at addressing issues around customs paperwork and the movement of agri-food goods and medicines between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

He said the proposals are a "direct and genuine" response to concerns raised.

"We have listened to, engaged with and heard Northern Irish stakeholders, from political leaders to businesses and a cross-section of civic society. Our proposed solutions are a direct and genuine response to concerns they had raised," he said.

Mr Coveney said a major EU effort was made over several months to address concerns raised around the protocol and the EU Commission has produced “far-reaching proposals that comprehensively address the practical, genuine issues that matter most to them.”

He added the proposals follow months of hard work and careful listening across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and with the business and citizens most impacted.

Minister Coveney argued that where challenges were identified, the EU found “creative, credible and durable solutions.”

In a statement released this evening, the Foreign Affairs Minister said: “The Commission’s package respects the fine balance at the heart of the Protocol: protecting the Good Friday agreement, avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland while at the same time protecting EU consumers and the integrity of the EU’s single market.

“These bespoke solutions make it easier for Northern Irish businesses to move goods into Northern Ireland while at the same time continuing to benefit from all the advantages of full access to the EU single market.

“These proposals represent a real opportunity for Northern Ireland. People in Northern Ireland – especially those in the business community – want the Protocol to work well. They see the very real opportunities presented by the Protocol and want these to be fully realised.”

Meanwhile, he also welcomed the comments made by the UK’s Brexit Minister David Frost who said he will engage seriously, fully and positively with the European Commission.

Mr Coveney said the package of proposals “provides a pathway to resolving all the outstanding issues.”

“Now is the time for the UK Government to engage constructively on the practical solutions being put forward by the Commission to the issues that matter most to the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.