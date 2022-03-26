| 1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU leaders still at loggerheads over how to tackle energy price spirals after 10 hours of tough talking

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrives for European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrives for European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrives for European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrives for European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

John Downing Twitter

The two days began and ended with at least some positives for Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

After the heady symbolism of the united western allies opposing Putin on Thursday, yesterday’s deadlock over tackling spiralling energy prices brought everybody down to earth.

Most Watched

Privacy