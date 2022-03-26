EU leaders still at loggerheads over how to tackle energy price spirals after 10 hours of tough talking

The two days began and ended with at least some positives for Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

After the heady symbolism of the united western allies opposing Putin on Thursday, yesterday’s deadlock over tackling spiralling energy prices brought everybody down to earth.

Mr Martin’s better outing began with his release from a week’s Covid purdah in Washington, banishing persistent doubts about whether he would be able to attend at all. And it ended with a small victory in untangling a Brussels blockage on potential Vat cuts on fuel which now look a certainty.

But even for the Taoiseach, there was some tough stuff, as an assessment by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky of Irish support was, at the kindest estimate, ambiguous. Some observers felt it was critical – but more of that anon.

Read More

The real point was that European Union leaders struggled all day yesterday to agree on steps to ease the energy market spiral that has been greatly worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Difficult compromises on how to limit the impact for hard-hit consumers of soaring gas and oil prices proved very elusive and most crunch points were referred back to the European Commission for further work.

Brussels officials said the talks were “intense”, with demands for a capping on energy prices again pitting some of the EU’s southern countries, led by Spain and Greece, against the northerners of Germany and the Netherlands.

At one stage, a Spanish government source told reporters things were on the brink. But it turned out tense discussions had only halted briefly after Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez left the room for “a technical stop, so that the negotiations could get back on track”.

Mr Sanchez has been seeking action on this issue, which has brought people on to the streets in Spain because of the unusual nature of their electricity pricing structure. The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had tabled detailed proposals earlier this month.

The talks hinged on reforming energy markets by breaking the link between gas and electricity prices, using the EU’s combined heft to bulk-buy gas, and using that purchasing power to cap prices. The counter arguments are that none of these is practical and realisable.

Much of the EU’s electricity is generated from gas, but while the combined purchase of gas may be doable, it is not as easy as clubbing together to buy Covid-19 vaccines. And capping gas prices especially could only drive suppliers elsewhere compounding already shaky supply problems.

But, as Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo insisted, the EU leaders simply have to try to fix these things if their work is to mean anything to the average citizen. Belgium appeared to throw in its lot with the southern states and was lined up against its near neighbours.

By that standard, Mr Martin was having a much better second day.

Ireland is not directly likely to benefit from any of these EU initiatives as much of our supplies come from Scotland and Norway. But the Taoiseach rightly pointed out that everyone in the EU will benefit from stabilised energy markets no matter where they buy.

However, a new LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supply plan approved by US president Joe Biden will stoke up a row between the Green Party and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael politicians over a proposed LPG facility at Ballylongford on the Shannon Estuary. That row will recur.

It being Friday, the meeting had been due to wind up in the afternoon, but instead dragged on until close to 8pm. By then, the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin had intervened in that spat involving their president’s disputed assessment of Irish support, tweeting Ireland had been to the forefront of efforts to help their country.

Addressing the EU leaders via videolink, President Zelensky had earlier praised several countries for full-on support in this gut struggle against Russia. He frankly said that EU kingpins, France and Germany, could do more to help.

Cyprus and Italy came through with flying colours, while comments on the others were hardly a ringing endorsement.

But his comments on this country – “Ireland – well, almost” – did seem critical even if the Taoiseach totally rejected this view.

Mr Martin said the Ukraine leader appreciated our aid efforts and was especially grateful for our support for Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.