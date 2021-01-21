EU leaders consider tougher travel measures to halt spike in Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths

EU leaders have assessed tougher movement restrictions and more intensive testing of new Covid-19 strains amid ongoing concerns about the crisis among all member governments.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined his 26 EU counterparts for an online leaders’ summit to discuss the continent-wide trend in high death tolls and ongoing rates of hospitalisations due to the virus.

Ahead of discussions Mr Martin said he supported more genome testing to pin down new virus strains which may be more contagious. He also said he will support every EU effort to increase the vaccine rollout.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin that she was concerned about manifestations of the new Covid strain in UK, Ireland, Denmark and Netherlands.

Speaking after Germany renewed restrictions, invoked last October, until at least February 14, she said the big prize now was the suppression of the virus via vaccination.

But in the meantime there must be effective curbs on Covid 19 spreading – which may include some form of border controls including cross-border testing. “Extensive border controls would be a last resort for us too and we will try to prevent that. But they also can’t be ruled out if somebody has different ideas,” the German Chancellor said.

The Taoiseach’s spokesman said Ireland was prepared to consider all travel control measures. But he will insist that supply chains for food, medicines, and other vital supplies must be maintained at all costs.

On genome testing the EU Commission said the current rate of less than 1pc of samples was too low. This urgently needs to go to 5pc – and ideally 10pc of sample testing for genomes.

The EU’s aim is to have 70pc of the entire population vaccinated by the summer – without specifying a month. Hopes received a boost on Thursday when Pfizer revealed that their delay on vaccine production, signalled last week, will be much shorter than expected.

Brussels officials said they hoped full scale production at a plant in Belgium could resume from next week with 100pc of the doses promised being output. EU leaders also noted a move by Greece for “vaccination passports” to help restore air travel.

A major problem here is that scientists still have to work out whether people who are vaccinated can pass on the virus to others.

