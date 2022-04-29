EU embargo on Russian oil products expected next week

European member states are likely to impose the strongest sanctions on the Russian Federation to-date, by imposing an embargo on its oil products by as early as next week.

The New York Times has reported that European officials are drafting plans for the embargo which will likely be adopted over a four-month winding down period, similar to the ban on Russian coal which was announced earlier this month.

Countries like Germany are set to be particularly impacted by the blanket embargo of Russian oil, with the four-month transition designed to give it enough time to adjust and source alternatives.

It has taken member states weeks to agree on the divisive measure and intensive talks are set to continue this weekend before the EU Commission presents a proposal to ambassadors.

Speaking anonymously, EU officials and diplomats have indicated that a meeting of ambassadors will take place on Wednesday, with final approval for the embargo expected by the end of the week.

The oil ban will form part of the sixth package of sanction imposed on Russian since it invaded Ukraine on February 24th. Officials said the package will include added measures against high-profile Russians and sanctions on Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, for the first time.

It comes as Hungary has been resistant to the move, but barring any last minute interventions, sources said the package could be finalised without the need for a meeting of EU leaders.

Providing roughly one quarter of the bloc’s yearly needs, Russia is Europe’s biggest oil supplier. EU officials said as the oil embargo is phased in, the EU aims to make up the shortfall by increasing imports from other sources including Persian Gulf countries, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The embargo will almost certainly put further pressure on global oil prices.