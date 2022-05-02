EU digital Covid-19 cert extended until June 2023

The EU Digital Covid-19 cert is being extended until June 2023 - leaving Irish travellers liable to be up to date with vaccinations depending on what country they are travelling to.

It was set to expire on June 30 but the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs in the European Parliament voted to endorse a one-year extension of the scheme.

The digital Covid certificate – allowing travellers to prove they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative for Covid-19 or recovered from an infection in the past six months – was introduced in June 2021 to facilitate free movement in the EU during the pandemic, for a limited period of 12 months.

It no longer required for travel to Ireland and several other EU countries however it is still demanded for some Irish holiday favourite destinations such as Portugal.

An EU cert based on primary vaccination such as two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson jab only remains valid for 270 days.

It means many people who received their first round of vaccinations last summer are now likely to have an out of date cert.

They will need to get a booster shot to bring it up to date again and extend it for nine months.

However, many people who got Covid-19 in recent months and tested positive for through a home antigen test may still be within the three month gap before they can get the booster.

It is six months for 12 to 15 year olds.

If they want to travel in the meantime they will have to get a privately paid for PCR test or professionally administered antigen test for clearance.

This also applies to people who want to travel to certain countries but have chosen not to be vaccinated.

Countries are now changing rules in advance of the summer season and up to date requirements are available at reopen.europa.eu or through the Department of Foreign Affairs website dfa.ie/travel.

Rapporteur Juan Fernando López Aguilar of the European Parliament Committee said: “A year ago, we put in place the EU digital Covid cert so that unilateral national restrictions would not endanger the right to free movement and equality.

“We wanted to prevent discrimination between countries of origin, and we wanted this regulation to be time-limited. However, we can only get rid of it once the pandemic is over,” he added.

Since it is not over yet, the validity of the scheme is being extended, and experts will evaluate the situation in six months’ time.

“Now, people are again travelling across borders in Europe, which shows that the regulation is working.”

Along with extending the validity of the cert until the end of June next year, the changes also allow countries to grant test certificates based on new types of antigen tests.

MEPs stressed that member states should avoid additional restrictions for travellers with a Covid digital certificate, “unless absolutely necessary.”

If additional restrictions are needed, they should be “limited and proportionate” and based on the latest scientific advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the EU Health Security Committee.

The need and proportionality of the certificate will be assessed six months after its extension, as MEPs want to drop the measure as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.