EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness on collision course with Government over tax

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said she’d support ending the veto member states have over EU tax policy in some cases, putting the former Fine Gael MEP on a potential collision course with the Government here which has long prized Ireland’s tax autonomy.

Mairead McGuinness said majority voting could be brought in if countries abuse their vetoes to leverage influence on other issues.

The former European Parliament vice-president previously defended Ireland’s veto, but said the position on taxation has evolved.

It puts her on a possible collision course with the Irish government, which as recently as last year attempted to block a tax transparency law that was adopted by majority vote.

“I think I would support it in areas where member states might block something for reasons other than areas related to proposals on the table,” she told a group of reporters in Brussels.

“On taxation, I know I would have defended unanimity in the Parliament because Ireland had a very fixed view on taxation. I think that has evolved.”

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire last week called for the end of national vetoes on EU tax law after Hungary used its veto at the 11th hour to scupper a 15pc minimum tax on large multinationals.

The veto came just after Poland officially lifted its opposition to the deal. Poland signed up after the EU unblocked €36bn in pandemic funding for the country and pledged to adopted a parallel tax deal targeting the world’s biggest tech firms.

That deal has hit a technical hitch at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which drafted and brokered both agreements last year.

It is also unclear when and even whether the US will sign off on either deal, given political disagreements over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and investment plans.

The European Commission has said it will table a law on the other part of the deal - known as pillar 1, and which could cost the Irish exchequer up to €2bn a year - if it can’t be agreed at international level.

A total of 137 countries - including Hungary, Poland and Ireland - signed up to both deals last October, in principle. The EU then tabled a draft law implementing the 15pc rate.

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said last week he was “not keen” on that tax because it could deal a “deep blow” to European firms as they are struggling to cope with the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I think what Hungary did was last minute, there is no doubt about it,” Ms McGuinness said.

“Maybe they are watching what the US are doing. And this might impact what the US does.

“I can’t say with any certainty that this proposal is therefore derailed, but it is certainly, from our point of view, a bit of a setback.

“It doesn’t mean that we would resile from our commitment, and we hope that the US will do likewise.”

Ireland has fiercely defended national vetoes on issues like tax and foreign affairs, where it has stuck to its principle of neutrality.

But talk if removing national vetoes on foreign affairs has resurfaced following Hungary’s block on the most recent EU sanctions package against Russia.

Budapest delayed that deal for weeks while it negotiated a compensation package with the EU.

Last year an EU parliamentary committee suggested using using majority voting for tax matters, which is possible under EU treaties if national laws “distort” the single market.

European Commission economy chief Paolo Gentiloni has also floated that idea, and said last week that “unanimity is a difficulty in many circumstances”.

His boss, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, told news website Politico this week that she was “deeply convinced” national vetoes on foreign policy issues should end.

It comes a month after a series of EU citizens’ consultations - under the banner of the conference on the future of Europe - concluded that the treaties should be changed to allow majority voting in certain cases.