EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness insists sanctions against Russia are working

European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has insisted that sanctions against Russia are working well.

Speaking earlier today, the Irish MEP dismissed as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticised EU sanctions last month, saying they had backfired. Some politicians from right-wing parties in France and Italy have expressed similar sentiment.

However, EU Commissioner for Financial Stability McGuinness dismissed such views, saying they are influenced by well-prepared Russian propaganda.

"No country can survive economically, or from a development point of view, if it is cut off from the global financial system, if its foreign reserves are frozen, if it is not getting the technology, if it cannot import all it needs for its manufacturing industry and for its war machine," she said.

Russia "is losing brain power by the thousands", she told a briefing.

"So the impacts are severe, but we are aware that Russia is very good at propaganda, clearly, not only internally, but externally.”

The EU is working on its eighth package of sanctions against Russia arising from its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest measures are set to include steps to enforce a price cap on Russian crude oil sold worldwide.

The EU is aiming for a preliminary deal as soon as Monday on a new sanctions package meant to punish Russia for escalating its war and illegally annexing four occupied territories in Ukraine.

"I am hopeful in a couple of hours we can have a unanimous agreement on the sanctions package," Polish ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, told reporters. "We are very close to it and there is determination to clinch a deal ASAP."

Member states are eager to reach an agreement before EU leaders meet in Prague on October 7, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.