EU Affairs Minister says Russian invasion forcing Ireland to reconsider neutrality and ‘concept of defence’

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced Ireland to re-think its position on neutrality and the “concept of what defence is”.

Speaking during a visit to France, Mr Byrne said while the majority of the Irish public stand with the people of Ukraine, they do not favour Ireland joining the US-led NATO alliance.

"Russia invading Ukraine, totally against the UN charter, against the basic principles of territorial integrity, put the Irish people very firmly, instinctively on the side of right there," he told the AFP news agency.

"We're not neutral when it comes to an invasion like that, but we're neutral when it comes to joining a military alliance."

EU allies have expressed their frustration at Ireland’s neutral stance, but Mr Byrne argued it was born of Britain’s attempt at conscription during World War I. He said the US-led 2003 invasion of Iraq increased Irish scepticism of NATO.

"For a lot of our history, as an independent country, we were overshadowed in our own minds by the British attempt at conscription in 1918,” he said.

"I think that's partly where Irish neutrality comes from. Our neutrality has been characterised by non-membership of military alliances.”

However, Mr Byrne said despite the public’s concerns about NATO, people recognise that a new approach to defence is needed.

The Irish Government has expressed concerns about possible attacks on subsea cables off the southwest coast, which are key interconnectors between the US and Europe.

Mr Byrne argued these concerns are a prime example of why a “new concept” of defence is necessary.

"Public opinion is not in favour of Ireland joining military alliances.

"But also I think the public is seeing now that defence is different to offence," he said.

"We've seen what happened at Nord Stream… The submarine cables are partly in Irish waters. We have to defend our cables, we have to defend ourselves.

"In Ireland we probably need a new conception of what defence is, a new concept."

He added: "The Taoiseach has said he may decide to hold a Citizens Assembly on that issue so that the public can think things through.”

Mr Byrne said the assembly could for "part of a wider debate on how to defend ourselves".

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukrain Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May, and their accession protocols were signed in July, while Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine have also applied to join the alliance.