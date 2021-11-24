Ethiopia expels four Irish diplomats due to Ireland’s stance on ongoing conflict

The Ethiopian government has expelled four of the six Irish diplomats serving at the Embassy in Addis Ababa due to positions Ireland has articulated internationally on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia.

The authorities informed the Embassy that four of the staff must leave within one week, with just the Ambassador and one other diplomat permitted to stay, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Ethiopian authorities indicated the decision to scale-down the size of the embassy was due to the “positions Ireland has articulated internationally, including at the UN Security Council, on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia”.

The civil war in the country of more 110 million people has seen thousands dead and million displaced and hungry, and with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front edging ever closer to the capital Addis Ababa, the conflict could intensify further.

Human rights groups allege war crimes have been committed on all sides of the conflict.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said he “deeply regretted” the decision by the government of Ethiopia, adding that Ireland has had a diplomatic presence there since 1994.

He also recommended against all travel to Ethiopia and said any Irish citizens should “leave the country by commercial means immediately”.

“In the context of the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, the focus of the embassy will be the provision of consular services, although the reduction of our diplomatic staff numbers by two thirds will inevitably affect our ability to fully provide such services.

“I hope the decision of the government of Ethiopia will be temporary, so that our Embassy staff can return to carrying out their important duties in the country as soon as possible.

“We will maintain our solidarity with the people of Ethiopia as the humanitarian crisis worsens. In the coming weeks, Irish Aid will disburse €16m to humanitarian partners operating in Ethiopia including UN OCHA, UNICEF, UNFPA and the International Rescue Committee,” Minister Coveney said.

Minister Coveney said Ireland’s engagement internationally on Ethiopia, including at the Security Council, “has been consistent with the positions and statements made by the European Union, including by the EU High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell”.

“That Ethiopia has been the largest recipient of Irish Aid funds in the last five years is a demonstration of Ireland’s deep commitment to the country.

“Our Embassy in Addis Ababa remains open, with the team continuing to discharge their responsibilities, including in relation to the international organisations to which we are accredited, including the African Union and IGAD. Ireland fully supports the role of the African Union in seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict, including through the work of its Special Envoy, former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo.

"We are committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia,” Mr Coveney said.



