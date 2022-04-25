Ethics watchdog meets over Sinn Féin Facebook accounts being managed from Serbia

The ethics watchdog has today met to discuss the management of Sinn Féin Facebook accounts from Serbia.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins made a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) last year after Sinn Féin confirmed that it had hired a former Facebook manager whose digital consultancy business has operations in Ireland and Serbia to provide social media support to the party on both sides of the Atlantic.

The owner of social media consultancy firm ODV Digital is Clare O’Donoghue Velikić, a former Facebook government and politics client partner.

Facebook ad library information showed the Sinn Féin account was managed by two people from Serbia and several Sinn Féin TDs’ accounts were being operated from Germany.

Ms O’Donoghue Velikić previously told the Irish Independent that her sister and her friend were currently based in Serbia and helping her with the social media side of her business.

They were not paid for their work and she described them as Sinn Féin supporters.

It is understood that Sipo met today over the issue.

“It’s good that Sipo are meeting today and I assume they’ve carried out a thorough investigation over the past year,” said Mr Cummins.

“It has been confirmed to me in recent times that this complaint would be addressed in a meeting of their board today. I await the result of that in anticipation.”

Mr Cummins made the complaint to the watchdog on April 9 last year, where he raised the issue as a “matter of utmost seriousness”.

Sinn Féin has previously said that its “advertising on Facebook is managed in Ireland, in full compliance with Facebook’s advertising policies”.

“A party supporter who is now based in Germany works for our social media team. In Serbia, we have two party supporters who occasionally help out our social media team. This information is publicly listed on Facebook,” a spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Sipo declined to comment on today’s meeting.