Estate agent tells buyers to show they have the money before they can view houses

The Data Protection Commissioner has been asked to investigate after an estate agent told would-be buyers they must show “proof of funds” before they can view a house.

Savills said prospective buyers hoping to view 44 houses for sale in the Somerton development in Lucan, Dublin, first have to provide a raft of financial information.

This included not only the mortgage approval, but evidence of all savings that may be used in the purchase, evidence of the Help to Buy Grant and evidence of gifts from family members if they were being used.

Cash buyers were told they must provide a bank statement or letter from a solicitor confirming funds are available.

“It is unfortunately not adequate to state that you have the savings or will qualify for the Help to Buy grant, you need to provide evidence,” said an email to would-be buyers.

“Please note that if submitting letters from your mortgage broker, the loan amount must be visible. We cannot accept a redacted Approval in Principle.”

Preliminary mortgage approval where the buyer still needs to submit bank statement or payslips “is unfortunately not sufficient, you must have already provided them with all the information they requested”, read the email.

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan has asked the Data Protection Commissioner to investigate how the data being sought by Savills is being stored.

In a letter on Monday, she said the information requested is providing estate agents with “significant data banks” of buyers’ information.

“I would appreciate if you could look into for what purpose the information is being sought, how this data is being processed, how long the data is being retained and how requiring such information complies with an estate agent’s data protection obligations,” she wrote.

Ms Moynihan has also written to the Competition Authority, raising concerns that the data may be used as a “database of the average and maximum budgets of buyers”.

It is understood that over 5,000 potential buyers expressed an interest in viewing the Somerton houses.

Under current guidelines, viewings must be conducted on a one-on-one basis by appointment.

“Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions we cannot facilitate general open viewings. This is to safeguard the health and safety of all purchasers,” said a spokesperson for Savills.

They said that to ensure a “fair and efficient sales purchasing process”, it had asked potential buyers for proof of funds.

“As a result of very high demand – several thousand applicants in this instance – the Phase 2 Launch of Somerton are by private sales appointment only. Therefore, to facilitate a fair and efficient sales purchasing process, we require proof of funds to the value of the property in advance of the private purchaser viewing.

“Prices were set out prior to the request for proof of finance,” the spokesperson added.

It is understood that the data is discarded if a sale does not happen and that once open viewings can resume, such detailed information will not be necessary.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said requesting “this level of info from a prospective buyer to view a home is simply wrong”. He said that he will be in touch with the Property Services Regulatory Authority and the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.



