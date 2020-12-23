Escalation of Covid-19 in Ireland is now the fastest in Europe, says HSE clinical director

The whirlwind rise in Covid-19 cases has led to a very serious and dangerous spread of the virus, the HSE warned today.

It comes as Pfizer BioNTech has confirmed around 40,000 of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine should be here over the first week beginning with the initial batch of more than 9,700 which will arrive on St Stephen’s Day.

Residents and workers in long term care as well as frontline staff in vaccination sites in Beaumont Hospital, St James’s Hospital, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway will be the first to be offered the jab across a “three week sweep.”

Read More

However, the roll out is overshadowed by the escalation in the virus which is now the fastest in Europe, said HSE clinical director Dr Colm Henry.

HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed that public health staff had been in contact with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue- who has tested positive- as well as the Department of the Taoiseach and other relevant ministers .

Dr Henry said it highlights how transmissible the virus is.

The scale of the rise in infection has broken all predictions and concern now is at a level not seen since the start of the pandemic, the HSE briefing was told.

The highest level of testing in a space of two days was carried out this week with 20,000 people giving swabs.

The fear is that the days from December 28 to January 2 will see various parts to the health service swamped with healthcare workers out sick with the virus.

At the end of December daily cases could be as high as 1,000 and soar to 1,500 in the first week of the year.

In order to cope the HSE is only to test the close contacts of people who are found to have the infection once,instead of twice.

Close contacts will also be able to book their own test.

He said although the new strain of Covid 19 which is more infectious has not been confirmed the likelihood is that is already circulating and people need to protect themselves as if it is.

Read More





Online Editors