ESB Networks says industrial action during pandemic ‘irresponsible’ ahead of one-day strike 

One-day strike by some ESB technicians to take place tomorrow

ESB Networks has described industrial action by some employees as “irresponsible” while the country still faces challenges posed by the pandemic.

It said in a statement that it is “very concerned” at action taken by members of the Independent Workers Union (IWU) and urged the union to call off strikes planned for this week and next.

However, it said the impact of the action on customers so far has been “limited”.

A one-day strike is set to go ahead tomorrow following a work to rule that began on April 19.

This will be followed by a two-day strike next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company said it was particularly concerned as the union has allegedly refused to cooperate with emergency cover since industrial action began.

It said this was unprecedented and it has issued proceedings in the High Court against the union, “seeking damages and other reliefs”.

However, it said there has been limited impact to electricity customers as a result of the industrial action to date and contingency planning continues for tomorrow and beyond.

“ESB Networks remains very concerned at the IWU’s industrial action.

“This is irresponsible at a time when the country is still facing into the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. We are particularly concerned that the IWU has not co-operated with emergency cover since this action began on Monday 19 April. This is unprecedented in ESB’s experience.”

IWU spokesperson and chairperson of the strike committee Brian Baitson said the dispute is about a lack of consultation over the outsourcing of work.

He said the union has almost 600 ESB network technician members.

Mr Baitson claimed the dispute is having a major impact, and led to delays in restoring power in Santry last weekend.

ESB Networks said it has a well-established industrial relations structure and wants to protest these arrangements.

“The IWU have stated that this dispute is about consultation, not about union recognition or collective bargaining,” it said.

“They have alleged that ESB Networks has not complied with the Employee (Information and Consultation) Act of 2006. ESB Networks does not accept this.”