ESB defends plan to turn museum into luxury apartments

ESB will not backtrack on plans to turn its renowned Georgian House Museum into luxury apartments for sale.

The heritage building in Dublin, which was open to the public for nearly 20 years, has already been emptied out and the borrowed contents returned to the National Museum of Ireland.

Incoming chairman of ESB Terence O’Rourke told TDs and Senators: “Building uses change.”

The museum at 29 Fitzwilliam Street recreated everyday life in the late 1700s using original and restored artefacts and the decision to offload it has been heavily criticised by the Irish Georgian Society.

Mr O’Rourke disputed claims that ESB had created the museum to make amends for demolishing a row of Georgian houses in the 1960s – a move Senator Alice Mary Higgins described as “penance” for the destruction of the kilometre-long streetscape.

“My understanding of it is that it was something the ESB did voluntarily. It wasn’t a quid pro quo or anything,” Mr O’Rourke said.

However, he said he regretted what happened to the houses on Fitzwilliam Street which were bulldozed to make way for the construction of ESB’s headquarters.

"Nobody would want to endorse that now,” he said.

Those headquarters have since been demolished and two new office buildings are being built in their place – one of which is being retained by ESB and the other sold to finance the project.

A smaller adjacent row of Georgian houses off Fitzwilliam Street that survived the original demolition are being restored and three are being kept by ESB as offices, while the other eight are to be sold as residences.

Mr O’Rourke told the Oireachtas Climate Change Committee no profit would be made on their sale as they had required extensive refurbishment.

“As an historian, I am aware of the importance of showcasing heritage and reminding current and future generations of the importance of Irish heritage,” he said, with reference to his primary degree in history and economics.

“I absolutely agree with you about the need to showcase the heritage but my contention is that it doesn’t necessarily have to be in number 29.

“We are going to work with colleagues in Dublin City Council, the OPW and the National Museum to examine heritage-related initiatives that could address the concerns.”

