Equality for Children campaigners say there is still 'huge amount left to do’ for LGBT families after meeting with Justice Minister

Equality for Children campaigners have said that there is still “a huge amount left to do” after meeting Justice Minister Helen McEntee last week.

The Children and Family Relationships Act, which clarifies the legal parentage of children who are conceived by a donor, leaves out 60pc of LGBT families, according to the Equality for Children group.

The group says that the legislation does not cover LGBT parents who have children via at-home insemination, from a known or an anonymous donor, if they were born abroad and all male LGBT couples, as the legislation does not cover surrogacy.

Parents who fit the above criteria cannot name both parents on their children’s birth certs.

The group has been campaigning for a year and has met with Minister McEntee and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and while it has welcomed engagement, it says that there is a lot of work still left to do to make the necessary amendments to the Act.

“While huge progress has been made over the past year and there has been great engagement with the government, there has been a huge level of communication there which has not been there in previous years but there still is a huge amount left to do, so our campaign has only really started,” said Ranae Von Meding, CEO of Children for Equality.

“We will campaign until all families are protected and all children are covered.”

While the commencement order for the Act was signed last year by then Health Minister Simon Harris, the group says that there is a need for amendments to be made so that all of the other families, which are currently not covered by the bill, can be included.

“When it was commenced, it was not really fit for purpose,” said Ms Von Meding.

“No amendment has been made to that piece of legislation. It’s good news and it’s welcome, it’s historic.

“It allowed for the first time in history for a same sex couple to have both of their names on a child’s birth certificate, and it is a step in the right direction.

“But it is only the very first step in a very long process to make sure that everyone is covered,” she explained, adding that only a “minority within a minority” are only covered by the legislation.

Ms Von Meding said that Ms McEntee is “very clued in” and that her department is “willing to engage”.

“It’s very much a cross departmental initiative, and possibly that’s where it’s fallen flat in the past.

“We need lots of departments to do their part. It’s not just a piece of legislation that lies with one department.”

Ms Von Meding and her wife have two daughters, Ava (4) and Arya (1), who were born with the assistance of reciprocal IVF.

However, because Ms Von Meding gave birth to the two children, she is considered the sole legal parent.

“We’re going to continue to engage with the relevant departments and trying to get meetings with the other departments and come up with sound workable legislative solutions until all children are treated equally,” she added.

