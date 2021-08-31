Work starts after 30 years on €139m plant to finally end raw sewage misery

Almost 30 years after getting planning permission, a treatment plant is finally being built in the largest town still pumping raw sewage into the local waterways.

The €139m plant in Arklow, Co Wicklow, will end the discharging of untreated toilet contents and other waste waters from more than 30,000 people into the Avoca River.

People have campaigned for the facility for more than 30 years, putting up with the misery of smells, pollution and public health fears for all that time.

When it was first granted planning permission in 1993, however, the chosen location close to the town beach sparked a row that ended up in several judicial reviews and a trip to the Supreme Court.

The plant is now being built in a location that was originally proposed as far back as 1988 – the docklands where it will replace the old Wallboard factory that has lain derelict for decades.

Turning the sod on the project yesterday, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien acknowledged the facility was much needed.

“The construction of this wastewater treatment plant is pivotal for the future growth and development of Arklow town, and for the successful delivery of housing,” he said.

“The provision of a reliable wastewater service, in a manner that protects the natural environment, is essential to the economic and social development of this town.”

Irish Water said the project would also give a new lease of live to the Avoca River, allowing it to become a vibrant resource for marine life, angling and water sports.

While Arklow is the last remaining large town without a treatment plant, a further 33 smaller towns and villages around the country, including upstream from Arklow in Avoca village itself, are also still discharging raw sewage into local waterways.

Plans are in place to provide wastewater treatment plants, but it will be 2025 before the majority are built.

Irish Water also faces the challenge of upgrading or expanding the treatment capacity of dozens of existing plants which are operating below EU standards.

The biggest among them is the Ringsend plant in Dublin which receives wastewater from 40pc of the population of the entire country.

Brian Sheehan, Irish Water’s head of asset delivery, stressed that progress was being made.

“The size and scale of the challenge of raw sewage discharging into our water ways is well documented,” said Mr Sheehan.

“Since 2014, Irish Water has built new wastewater infrastructure for 16 towns and villages across the country, ending the discharge of raw sewage into our rivers, lakes and seas – the equivalent of 100,000 people’s worth, every day.

“Half of the raw sewage entering waterways in Ireland has now been eliminated and we are on track to fully removing the majority of raw sewage discharges by 2025,” he added.

The Arklow plant is designed to cater for a population of 36,000.

It will require the laying of two major new sewer pipelines along the north and south quays to bring wastewater to the facility.

An outfall pipe almost 1km long will then take the treated wastewater out to the Irish Sea for discharge.