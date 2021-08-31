| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Work starts after 30 years on €139m plant to finally end raw sewage misery

Eimear Lawlor of the 9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scouts, Irish Water&rsquo;s Brian Sheehan; Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien and national Sea Scouts commissioner Ciaran Deay at the site of the new Arklow plant. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

Close

Eimear Lawlor of the 9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scouts, Irish Water&rsquo;s Brian Sheehan; Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien and national Sea Scouts commissioner Ciaran Deay at the site of the new Arklow plant. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Eimear Lawlor of the 9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scouts, Irish Water’s Brian Sheehan; Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien and national Sea Scouts commissioner Ciaran Deay at the site of the new Arklow plant. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Eimear Lawlor of the 9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scouts, Irish Water’s Brian Sheehan; Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien and national Sea Scouts commissioner Ciaran Deay at the site of the new Arklow plant. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Caroline O'Doherty

Almost 30 years after getting planning permission, a treatment plant is finally being built in the largest town still pumping raw sewage into the local waterways.

The €139m plant in Arklow, Co Wicklow, will end the discharging of untreated toilet contents and other waste waters from more than 30,000 people into the Avoca River.

People have campaigned for the facility for more than 30 years, putting up with the misery of smells, pollution and public health fears for all that time.

Most Watched

Privacy