Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg after US President Donald Trump mocked her contribution to the UN Climate Action Summit.

'Why would you want to slag her off?' - Varadkar defends Greta Thunberg after Trump jibe

Mr Varadkar said Ms Thunberg is "trying to make the world a better pace" and added: "why would you want to slag her off."

Ms Thunberg delivered an impassioned speech where she was scathing in her criticism of world leaders repeatedly berating them with the phrase "how dare you".

She told them: “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us.”

Mr Trump took to Twitter last night, replying to a video of her speech and writing in an apparent sarcastic dig: ""She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Mr Varadkar was asked about Mr Trump's intervention at a press conference in New York today.

He said: "I think she's a really passionate person who has inspired young people across the world.

"I know sometimes people are critical of her but the bottom line is, she's a 16 year old girl who's trying to make the world a better place and why would you want to slag her off."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit. Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Online Editors