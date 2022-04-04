‘Who do you think you are? Gwyneth Paltrow?’ – public vent anger at cafes ditching paper cups ahead of 20c ‘latte levy’

Business owners ahead of the curve in reducing the sale of single-use coffee cups are encouraging the Government to do more to incentivise cafes to go green.

Eoin Cluskey, co-owner of Bread 41 on Pearse Street in Dublin, said the bakery no longer serves disposable cups during the week – but their business has taken a hit as a result of the change, with some customers unhappy with the policy.

“The funniest was when someone commented saying, “Who do you think you are? Gwyneth Paltrow?’,” he said.

The actress is known for her love of all things eco-friendly, and Bread 41 has now built up a similar reputation.

In an email to politicians, Bread 41 chief executive Stephen McKenna said he welcomed the introduction of a 20c levy on takeaway cups from the end of the year.

He attached a photo of a bin overflowing with disposable cups, describing them as a “blight on society”. However, he does not believe the new levy will go far enough.

“I do believe that you should consider giving a Vat reduction on takeaway coffees used in reusable cups to further incentivise people away from single-use cups, as a flat 20c charge won’t cut it to drive enough change. It is well documented that the change needs to be closer to a 20pc difference to alter human behaviour,” he said in his email to TDs.

The company has adopted a zero-waste approach and has gradually been implementing changes so customers have time to adapt.

Read More

Most recently it introduced a levy on brown paper bags after noticing an increase in waste being generated by them. “The quality of paper bags has gone downhill ever since the pandemic and customers were asking for five and six bags as they were worried about them ripping, just to carry stuff to their car and then get home and throw them in the bin,” Mr Cluskey said. “It went down like a lead balloon.”

He finds tourists are more supportive of the levies, as they have seen them introduced in their own countries already.

In Bread 41 you bring a cup and get a discount. If you don’t bring a cup you can sit inside and drink your coffee or you can hire a reusable cup for a fee and bring it back later that week. No disposable cups are sold Monday to Friday.

“Some people support it massively, but others don’t. A guy came in yesterday, I told him it’s a euro for a reusable cup and you can bring it back and he said, ‘no thanks’,” Mr Cluskey said.

“Businesses don’t like you saying it, but it’s always going to cost you. Change costs. Pre-pandemic we had 200 take-out coffees a day and now we’re doing 100.”

New Government measures will see a 20c levy on disposable coffee introduced in the coming months. The move is aimed at reducing the 200 million cups that are dumped each year.

It is hoped that the levy will be introduced by the end of the year.

However, for some business owners who attempted to become completely sustainable, the pandemic and the cost of running an eco-friendly business conspired against them.

Fiona Lily ran Simply Green cafe in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, and had to shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her cafe had a no-waste policy with no disposable cups or plates, and people in the area used to bring their own lunch boxes and keep-cups.

Due to Covid-19, health inspectors said the business could not continue in this format.

“It was such a fantastic little place and I miss it dramatically,” Ms Lily said.

“It was a very small premises and it just wasn’t feasible in the end. The main reason was the day I opened I didn’t have disposable cups or lids and no single-use anything.

“I promoted this to local businesses to bring their own cup and lunch box or plate from the staff room of their own business, which took off like a house on fire.

“We had queues of 27 people out the door waiting one day. My ethos was zero waste and I couldn’t reopen and go against my ethos.”

Ms Lily said the huge cost of being environmentally friendly is turning businesses away from going green.

“When I sat down in a coffee shop one day with my friend, who also ran a cafe, the cost that she was paying for her compostable lids and stuff per month, single sachets – it was thousands,” she said.

“In the cafe industry, takeaway cups are a huge part of that. They’re trying to make compostable, biodegradable cups, but our system isn’t capable of handling that. The onus is on the customer to put it in a proper bin. If you put it in a public bin, it’s going to a landfill. It’s all about educating the public as well.”