‘Who do you think you are? Gwyneth Paltrow?’ – public vent anger at cafes ditching paper cups ahead of 20c ‘latte levy’

With the Government set to introduce a new tax on disposable cups at the end of the year, we spoke to businesses which have already adopted a zero-waste policy 

Backlash: Eoin Cluskey, owner/baker of Bread 41 coffee shop on Pearse Street, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Backlash: Eoin Cluskey, owner/baker of Bread 41 coffee shop on Pearse Street, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Business owners ahead of the curve in reducing the sale of single-use coffee cups are encouraging the Government to do more to incentivise cafes to go green.

Eoin Cluskey, co-owner of Bread 41 on Pearse Street in Dublin, said the bakery no longer serves disposable cups during the week – but their business has taken a hit as a result of the change, with some customers unhappy with the policy.

