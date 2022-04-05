Where to start with retrofitting? Key questions answered on options available to homeowners

With energy costs spiralling and climate scientists pleading for dramatic cuts in fossil fuel use, the case for retrofitting homes has never been stronger.

Unprecedented funding is available for retrofits, with grants at their highest level and promises that paperwork and access to contractors has been simplified, so the timing has never been better either.

So what do you need to know if you’re thinking about taking the plunge? Some questions are answered here.

Q. Where can I get information?

A. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is in charge of the National Retrofitting Scheme which is really a collection of schemes.

A lot of information is on its website, www.seai.ie, though you have to root around for it a bit.

If you are a local authority tenant, your council is responsible for retrofitting your home. If you are a low-income homeowner, you may ­qualify for free energy upgrades.

Details and application forms are on the SEAI website.

Otherwise, you can apply for grants under the new National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme.

Q. What grants are available?

A. There are individual grants to take retrofitting one step at a time. You can apply separately for grants for attic insulation, wall insulation, heat pumps, new heating controls, solar thermal for hot water and solar PV for electricity.

You can apply yourself but some contractors will do it for you. The contractor must be SEAI-registered.

The alternative is to go all out and get a wider range of works carried out at the same time by one contractor.

Q. How does that work?

A. A new One Stop Shop system is being set up where companies undertake to take care of everything the householder needs from an initial assessment of the house to discussions on what works are needed to all the grant applications, the recruitment of specialist sub-contractors for the various jobs to be done and oversight of the entire project.

Q. How do I contact a One Stop Shop?

A. The SEAI says details of four One Stop Shop providers will be available on the website from the middle of next week and a further 15 that are going through an assessment process will be added as they are approved.

Q. Will it still cost a lot?

A. The grants will cover up to 50pc of the cost but for an average home, that still leaves a conservative estimate of €25,000 to come up with.

Q. Are there any cheap loans to cover my half?

A. The plan is that there will be by the end of this year. The Government is supporting banks and other lenders to provide low-interest loans specifically for retrofitting.

Q. Will I need planning permission?

A. It’s unlikely unless there is a conservation order on your home or neighbourhood. If it’s a period home, you should check with your local council.

Q. Won’t there be additional costs if I have to rent while the works are carried out?

A. The SEAI says in most cases, all works can be completed without anyone having to move out.

It’s important that renters know this so they don’t become victims of so-called “retrovictions”.