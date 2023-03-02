| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What is a sudden stratospheric warming?

A sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event could lead to a repeat of the 'Beast from the East'. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Expand

Close

A sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event could lead to a repeat of the 'Beast from the East'. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

A sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event could lead to a repeat of the 'Beast from the East'. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

A sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event could lead to a repeat of the 'Beast from the East'. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Caroline O'Doherty

Just as the days are lengthening, buds are swelling and birds fly overhead with twig-filled beaks, there’s a warning that winter may be about to reappear.

A ‘sudden stratospheric warming’ (SSW) event could mean freezing conditions and heavy snow.

Most Watched

Privacy