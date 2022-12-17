Weather Ireland: Can we expect a White Christmas?

Ireland might have felt frozen in time these last 10 days with hardly any change in temperature, air movement or cloud cover. But there will be a rapid return to normal tomorrow when that much more familiar condition, “unsettled”, reclaims its prominence in the forecasts.

“Normal” is a relative term, however, because in place of the big freeze we are due to get a mega-mild spell. After the coldest night of the winter on Thursday, when temperatures plummeted to just shy of -9C at some weather stations, tomorrow night is expected to get no colder than 10C in most places. That’s a difference of almost 20 degrees in just three nights.

Daytime temperatures tomorrow are likely to leap to 12C and a little higher is expected on Monday – warmer than expected for the week before Christmas based on the long-term average for the season.

Read More

In place of the cold, still, dry air we are in for wind and rain with a blast of south-westerlies and Atlantic rain clouds.

It will get colder again later next week, but as for the big day itself and the perennial puzzler of how close to the Christmas card idyll it will be, at the moment the only white is on the faces of Met Éireann forecasters, drained from having to deal with the same question 40 times a day.

It is unlikely but not clear. It is looking cold and wettish, which in theory could produce a bit of hilltop snow, but they will know more early next week.

As for the longer-term prospects for the remainder of the Christmas period, Met Éireann is extremely reluctant to forecast with any certainty.

At the moment, all they can say is there is nothing obviously drastic on the horizon, so the more usual combination of wind, rain and chill applies – just not in predictable quantities or combinations. Such are the surprises of living on a small island that serves as a landing spot for all the varieties that Atlantic can deliver.

What we do know is that the current icy spell is not going to go quietly. One last very cold night is in store tonight, and it may bring snow, especially in the northwest and on high ground, before the much warmer weather system sweeps in tomorrow.

Winter dry spells are relatively uncommon, however. But then, so are 20-degree temperature swings in three days

What we also know is that this icy spell has been challenging despite the very small amount of snow it brought.

While main roads were generally kept well-salted and driveable, you cannot salt the air, and freezing fog proved as tricky to navigate as slippery surfaces might. Local authorities ate into their winter salt supplies to a greater extent than would be expected this early in the season, so replenishing will be necessary.

Footpaths and cycle lanes by comparison were left out in the cold, with many councils subjected to social media fury for leaving active travellers to slip-slide their way to work and school.

Concerns for older people and low-income households rose sharply as temperatures fell, with fears among health workers that many were struggling with cold homes. It has also been challenging for water supplies, with a sharp rise in leaks from pipes cracking and bursting in the freezing temperatures.

Expand Close Horses graze in a snow-covered field near Glencullen, Co Dublin, on Sunday. Photo: Damien Storan. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Horses graze in a snow-covered field near Glencullen, Co Dublin, on Sunday. Photo: Damien Storan.

In just five days this week, Irish Water crews repaired more than 60 bursts they described as “major” across the greater Dublin area alone, and warned that they would have had the potential to disrupt water supply to thousands of homes and businesses if they had not been caught as promptly as they were.

According to Irish Water, the problem with freezing pipes is not just in older networks that are more vulnerable to strain, but also in modern pipes laid in shallow ground – a feature of the Noughties construction boom – that lack the relative protection of deep soil warmth.

Water supplies are a good indicator of weather patterns. This year so far has seen water levels fall to critically low levels in some parts of the country during the summer heatwave.

There was a complete change in October and last month, when much of the country had very high rainfall and most water sources were well topped up.

However, the last few weeks have been dry again, and two of Met Éireann’s weather stations officially hit a ‘dry spell’ – indicating 15 days or more with less than a millimetre of rain.

They are at Shannon Airport, which hit 16 days yesterday, and Ballyhaise in Co Cavan, which clocked up 18 days. Dry spells have increased across the country in recent years – 39 were recorded at 21 stations this year to date and some of those ran to almost a month.

Winter dry spells are relatively uncommon, however. But then, so are 20-degree temperature swings in three days. Will we see more or less of that before winter is out? The verdict, like most of our weather, is unpredictable.