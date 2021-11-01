‘We will take fossil fuel-powered buses and cars off our streets’ – Taoiseach reveals radical plans to decarbonise transport

A range of measures aimed at encouraging people to use public transport and move to energy efficient vehicles are central to the Government’s Climate Action Plan

The soon-to-be-published document also commits to retrofitting 75,000 homes a year from 2026 and introducing a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and aluminium cans next year.

However, a major focus of the plan is a series of commitments to introduce environmentally sustainable infrastructure and incentives to move Ireland away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

This will include a pledge to electrify bus routes in our main cities by 2035 while also introducing 2,000 extra on-street charging points for electric vehicles by 2030.

There are also plans for new grant schemes to incentivise the use of more sustainable vans, buses and trucks by private operators.

The plan also commits to invest significant funding into quality bus corridors and increase capacity on trains.

Among the almost 200 actions there is a pledge to increase rural bus services across the country to encourage people living outside of cities to ditch their cars in favour of public transport.

The Indo Daily: Minister Eamon Ryan talks COP26, Greta, and his own carbon footprint…

Read More

The Climate Action Plan also commits to invest €360m in new walking and cycling routes to make travel by foot and bicycle safer and more convenient for commuters.

The plan pledges to retrofit 75,000 homes a year to a B2 energy rating between 2026 and 2030.

Incentives to encourage organic farming will also be increased in a bid to appease the agriculture sector, where emissions will have to be reduced by between 22pc and 30pc over the coming years.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “every sector of our society” will have to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions.

“But the parallel side of that is, it will create opportunities, it will create jobs, it will create a healthier world, and a healthier country in Ireland,” Mr Martin said.

“We will transform, for example, active travel; we will take the fossil fuel-powered buses and cars off our streets. One of the big polluters in our streets is fossil fuel-driven cars and buses.

“Just think of what it would be like, in any one of our cities or towns, if we can walk down without that sort of stuff coming out of exhaust pipes,” he added.

The Taoiseach also warned of the need to reduce the use of plastic.

“I think Ireland and Europe has actually performed better on plastics in the last decade than other continents, but we need to do more in terms of the utilisation of plastics,” the Taoiseach said, adding that other materials are coming on stream that can replace plastics.

He added, however, that plastic is still “entering into our food chain and waterways, oceans and so on”.

“What’s happening to plastic in our oceans is shocking and that is dangerous and unsafe,” he said.

Mr Martin will today take part in the COP26 climate action conference in Glasgow.

World leaders are gathering to address the ongoing threat posed by climate change and try to reach agreement on capping global warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Meeting the 1.5C goal, agreed in Paris in 2015, will require a surge in political momentum and diplomatic engagement to meet the ambitious targets.

The conference will also aim to secure more ambitious pledges to further cut emissions, lock in billions in climate finance, and finish the rules to implement the Paris Agreement with the unanimous consent of the nearly 200 countries that signed it.

At a summit in Rome yesterday, leaders of the group of 20 major economies agreed on a final statement that urges “meaningful and effective” action to limit global warming at 1.5C but offers few concrete commitments.