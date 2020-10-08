We will reach point of no recovery unless we act on climate - Taoiseach

A point of no recovery may be reached if countries such as Ireland fail to act on the climate crisis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned.

Mr Martin, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan, published landmark climate legislation that will require the Coalition and future governments to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero by 2050.

The Climate Action (Amendment) Bill omitted the expected ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030, but Mr Ryan said separate legislation would follow on that next year.

He said to have included it now would have delayed the bill by months as it would have had to be made compliant with EU regulations.

However, the bill does include the anticipated requirement that governments adopt a series of five-year 'carbon budgets' - limits on the amount of carbon and other greenhouse gases that the country as a whole can emit in any one period.

The budgets will become progressively tighter over time, forcing government departments and state agencies to implement regulations and policies so that all activities under their remit move away from fossil fuels and adopt renewable energies.

Agriculture will be treated somewhat differently as it is accepted that its production of methane will never be reduced to zero - but reductions will be required, along with ways to counteract its emissions.

Targets for each department will be set by the Climate Action Minster to fall within the restrictions of the carbon budgets that will be proposed by a strengthened new Climate Action Advisory Council.

Government ministers will be called before an Oireachtas oversight committee every year for scrutiny of their performance.

In a new responsibility for local authorities, the bill will require them to produce annual climate action plans dealing with both the mitigation and adaptation sides of dealing with the climate crisis.

Presenting the bill, the Taoiseach said: "Action on climate change is a defining issue for us. We are united in agreeing that a legacy of this government must be a dramatic step forward in reducing our carbon emissions and protecting our biodiversity."

He warned: "Unless we act now with a sustained determination, we may well reach a point of no recovery."

Eamon Ryan also stressed that the bill was a joint venture by the government parties.

"This is going to work when we collaborate and work together. I believe there is real commitment across all three parties in government, and indeed all parties in the Oireachtas, to make this happen."

Climate activists welcomed the bill as a "significant milestone" on the path to climate action, but said it contained weaknesses.

The Stop Climate Chaos Coalition, which represents 30 environmental and rights groups, said the wording needed to be stronger so that governments were bound to achieve the 2050 target, rather than simply pursue it.

The business group, Ibec, welcomed the bill and the Irish Farmers Association said farmers were "ready to play their part".

Government want the bill passed by the Oireachtas and made law by Christmas.

