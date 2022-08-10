Water Safety Ireland issues warning following spate of drowning incidents during weather hot spell

As temperatures are set to soar from today and into the weekend, the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are urging the public to plan ahead for their personal safety when visiting beaches or other waterways during the current hot spell.

After a spate of tragic drowning this summer, all three organisations are reminding people of the dangers of cold water shock that can affect breathing and movement when the water temperature dips below 15C.

Kevin Rahill, RNLI water safety lead, Roger Sweeney from Water Safety Ireland and Gerard O’Flynn from the Irish Coast Guard issued a joint statement today urging the public to be mindful of the inherent dangers posed by any body of water.

‘With the good weather and high temperatures forecast to last right through to the weekend, we want to remind everyone to attend to their personal safety.

"With so many people enjoying the water this summer, it’s important that we all know the risks.

"The sea can be unpredictable, and even with the temperatures soaring, the fact is that the water is still relatively cool compared to air temperatures."

”Just because an area looks safe for swimming it doesn’t mean that it is safe. Only swim in areas that are protected by lifeguards or in areas with which you are familiar.

“In the case of lifeguard protected beaches only swim between the red and yellow flags.’

Kevin Rahill, RNLI, said: ‘Many people who get into danger each year never planned to enter the water – slips, trips and falls can also occur.

"The RNLI is urging people to ‘Float to Live’ if they get into trouble in the water.

"This means leaning back and spreading your arms and legs to stay afloat, controlling your breathing, then calling for help or swimming to safety. In the event of any water or coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 or use marine VHF radio Ch 16 and ask for the Coast Guard."

Roger Sweeney added: ‘Rip currents are difficult to spot but common on beaches and carry you out to sea quickly.

"If you do get caught in one, the advice is to not to exhaust yourself trying to swim against it. Rather swim parallel to the beach until free of the narrow current and then head for shore.’

Gerard O’Flynn also said that record numbers of people are now using paddleboards and kayaks – often for the first time – and reminded them to ensure they are wearing a lifejacket or buoyancy aid and to have a means of calling for help – such as carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof container.

There were 79 drownings last year across Ireland and three people lost their lives in drowning incidents during the last heatwave here in mid-July.

Most recently, siblings Dessie Byrne (53) originally from Athlone but living in Lecarrow, Co Roscommon and his sister Muriel Eriksson, (62), tragically drowned while swimming in the sea at Ballybunion, Co Kerry last Thursday.

Their joint funeral was held yesterday.