WATER from a treatment plant where contamination put 900,000 people at risk last August may have been inadequately disinfected for the previous two years.

An audit of the Ballymore Eustace plant which serves Dublin, Kildare and Meath found chlorine levels were below standards even when the facility was functioning normally.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted the audit after it was revealed the plant suffered a pump failure on August 20 that prevented water receiving adequate chlorine disinfection.

The problem lasted 10 hours, during which around 150 million litres of poorly treated water flowed into household taps.

Plant operators did not notify Irish Water and the incident was only discovered 12 days later when Irish Water staff came to investigate a separate problem.

The HSE should have been notified and told the EPA it would have issued a boil water alert had it known.

While no known illnesses resulted, monitoring was continuing because of the long incubation of some of the potential infections.

During the audit, EPA inspectors found records showing fluctuating chlorine levels over a sustained period.

Their report said Irish Water was not aware of the problem until the EPA raised it.

“Irish Water’s national disinfection programme failed to identify this deficiency when the plant was surveyed and assessed under that programme in 2019, and was not progressed further,” the audit states.

“This identifies a lack of management oversight by Irish Water in the operation of Ballymore Eustace water treatment plant.”

The audits were published in advance of an appearance by the EPA at the Oireachtas committee on housing and local government on Thursday.

An audit was also carried out of the Creagh water treatment plant which serves 7,000 people in Gorey, Co Wexford after a power failure followed by heavy rainfall allowed inadequately treated water into the supply for five days.

Irish Water was not notified until two days later, by which time 52 people were ill, some so seriously they had to be hospitalised.

They were infected with E.coli, campylobacter, cryptosporidium, giardia, shigella and rotavirus.

Wexford County Council, which operates the plant for Irish Water, told the EPA inspectors the power supply was “subject to frequent power cuts which pose a risk to treatment processes”.

Yet there was no permanent standby generator onsite.

EPA director of enforcement, Dr Tom Ryan, will tell the Oireachtas committee that the failures of oversight, management, staff training and alarm systems at the plants are unacceptable.

“Unfortunately, these incidents are not isolated and have been evident in other audits conducted in other parts of the country,” he says in his opening statement.

Irish Water said it would assess the findings from the audits and “identify the required actions and timelines to address them”.

Since the incidents emerged, operations at 25 of the largest plants around the country had been reviewed and staff training organised.

It added it was creating a national operations management centre to monitor the operations of plants nationwide on a 24/7 basis.

Housing and local government minister, Darragh O’Brien, said he was pleased with the response to the incidents so far but would seek further updates in November.