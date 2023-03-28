Warning that cost of failure to meet climate targets could hit €8bn by 2030

Ireland is doing reasonably well on renewable electricity but 85pc of our energy still comes from oil, gas, coal and other fossil fuels

Failure to meet climate targets could cost Ireland more than €8bn by 2030.

The estimate, prepared by officials in two government departments, shows the potentially enormous financial consequences if the measures in the latest Climate Action Plan are not implemented.

The figure is the cost of buying carbon credits to make up for failing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with EU regulations, and making other compensatory payments for failing to meet EU renewable energy targets.

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan will today ask the Dáil to approve the purchase of 4.1m carbon credits costing €2.9m to make up for breaching the 2020 emission reductions target.

Ireland overshot that target by 7 million tonnes of carbon in 2020 and so requires 7 million credits.

The Government had already banked 2.9 million credits in anticipation of exceeding the target and the 4.1 million extra will ensure compliance.

For Ireland to buy its way out of trouble under much tougher EU targets coming into effect would cost multiples of that, however, depending on how poorly the country performs.

A paper from the Departments of Public Expenditure and Climate Action shows the figure could reach €8.1bn by the end of 2030.

That is based on a very poor performance and the rapidly escalating cost of carbon credits and other payments known as “statistical transfers”.

These are payments to countries that are exceeding their renewable energy targets and so are contributing more to the EU-wide effort than countries that are falling short.

Ireland is doing reasonably well on renewable electricity but the targets take into account total energy use, including for heat and transport, and on that basis, 85pc of the country’s energy still comes from oil, gas, coal and other fossil fuels.

Ireland had to spend €50m buying statistical transfers from Denmark and Estonia to make up for missing the 2020 target.

Under the Climate Action Plan and the Climate Act, Ireland has a target of halving carbon emissions by 2030 which, if achieved, would meet EU requirements.

Emissions continued to rise last year, however, and the best forecast for this year is a stabilisation or modest reduction.

The paper warns that buying credits in the event of a substantial overshoot would come with both financial and environmental costs. ​

The Department of Environment and Climate Action said it was important to note the costing was based on a scenario where the 2023 Climate Action Plan was not implemented.

“In order to avoid any costs arising from failing to comply with targets, Ireland must ensure full implementation of the policies and measures set out in Climate Action Plan 2023,” a spokesperson said.