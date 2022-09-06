VRT hikes, congestion charges and cheap EV loans recommended by climate watchdog to slash emissions

Low-cost loans to buy electric vehicles, congestion charges on driving in cities and towns, and more public transport fare reductions must be introduced to start turning greenhouse gas trends around, the country’s climate advisory team has said.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) also wants the Government to definitively state when it will ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars, and to increase VRT on petrol and diesel vehicles in the meantime.

It is also calling for solar panels to be made mandatory on all new buildings and says every home should have a free heat pump assessment.

It wants a new focus on farming too, saying: “The Council is very concerned about the continued increase in emissions within the dairy sector.”

The recommendations are in the CCAC’s annual report, published today, which warns that the emissions reductions required by the country’s first carbon budget have not been achieved and much deeper cuts are now needed to stay on track.

The chances of that happening are slim, however, as it says the targets set for different sectors of the economy and society are unclear, lack specific actions and do not add up to the total reduction the law demands.

The CCAC’s members are independent experts tasked with advising the Government on climate policies and actions.

They acknowledge the challenges created by the energy crisis but say the correct response is to help the public, and in particular vulnerable households, to get through it – not step back from policies aimed at ridding the country of fossil fuels.

They say Ireland’s dependence on harmful fossil fuels is a root cause of the high energy costs and supply insecurity.

“We must maintain our focus on reducing our use of fossil fuels,” CCAC chair Marie Donnelly said.

“By expediting the delivery of crucially important indigenous renewable resources, Ireland’s long-term energy future can be secured, and households and businesses can be protected while also supporting climate change objectives.”

The report calls for expanded and more rapid roll-out of retrofitting for homes but said retrofitting and insulation supports must focus first on low-income households and homes reliant on coal and peat for heating.

It says households must be helped to reduce their energy use and that the installation of smart meters and a move to smart electricity tariffs to reward efficient energy use must happen much faster.

It also delivers a damning assessment of the carbon budgets passed by the Dáil just last April, and the follow-on sectoral emissions ceilings agreed in July.

Agreement was only reached after causing serious tensions within the Coalition, in particular because of resistance within the farming sector to its proposed target.

Our annual Budgets require an average emissions cut of 4.8pc each year from 2021-2025 but the first-year target was not met and we now must achieve an annual average reduction of 8.4pc to stay within budget.

The warning echoes that of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) which said yesterday that energy-related emissions rose by 5.4pc last year.

“We have used a disproportionate amount of our carbon budget in 2021 which results in future years being even more challenging,” said Margie McCarthy, SEAI director of research.

“Looking at the early data from 2022, this trend is worryingly continuing.”

The CCAC also takes issue with how the carbon budgets were calculated, saying even if they were met in full, they would only add up to a 42pc cut in national emissions by 2030, not the 51pc required under the Climate Act.