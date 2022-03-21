Vetting process will ensure wind firms have cash to match ambitions

WIND energy firms will be vetted to see if they really have the money and expertise to build their proposed offshore wind farms before they are allowed to apply for planning permission.

The new system is designed to weed out non-runners before they tie up An Bord Pleanála in months of highly technical and labour-intensive scrutiny.

Each developer will be required to first obtain a Maritime Area Consent (MAC) before bringing their massive developments to the planning board for a decision.

MACs will only be granted if they can show their plan is technically feasible, that they have the capacity to deliver it and sufficient investment behind them.

“The benefit of that is we’re not typing up An Bord Pleanála with projects that maybe don’t have the resources to be built,” Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said.

“If An Bord Pleanála say yes, we want those projects to go straight away.”

The MAC system opens to applications on April 25 and will stay open for eight weeks to allow five developers with seven proposed offshore wind farms submit their proposals for assessment.

The seven are projects that have already carried out substantial seabed analysis and are at the most advanced stage of pre-planning preparation.

Mr Ryan said, in total, 57 international wind developers had made approaches about establishing offshore projects in Ireland.

The seven early runners include the Oriel wind farm off Co Louth, the North Irish Sea Array off Louth, Meath and Dublin; and the Dublin Array which has two parts, the Kish and Bray projects running from Dublin Bay to north Wicklow.

The other three are the Codling Wind Park, comprised of sister developments off Greystones and Wicklow town, and the Sceirde Rocks project proposed for off Carna, Co Galway.

The minister said he expected to have the MAC assessments completed by early autumn, clearing the way for the successful candidates to submit planning applications before the end of the year.

He said it was necessary to have some electricity coming from offshore wind in four years’ time if the country’s energy needs were to be met and climate targets achieved.

The MAC system means the country, for the first time, will have a proper planning process for offshore wind farms.

The seven early projects have been working under the 89-year-old Foreshore Act which only covers marine based developments for 12 nautical miles from shore.

A new Maritime Area Planning Act has been introduced to replace it and it will guide all construction, developments and activities at sea.

A new state body, the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority, will take over the MAC process when it is established next year, and will also enforce conditions attached by An Bord Pleanála to any permissions granted.

The Government’s ambition is to have five gigawatts (5GW) of electricity from offshore wind by 2030 – more than is currently used by the entire country in a day.

Longer term, the plan is to develop a series of floating wind parks far out in the deep waters of the Atlantic where the wind potential is believed to be up to 70GW – enough to make Ireland a major wind energy exporter.