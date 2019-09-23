Households won't get a cheque in the post to offset the cost of carbon tax increases after the Budget, Taosieach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

Varadkar confirms there won't be 'carbon cheques' in the post to offset green tax hikes

Mr Varadkar is to tell the UN Climate Action Summit that Ireland its to ring-fence the funds raised by carbon tax hikes for efforts to fight climate change and help people who may be impacted by the move away from fossil fuels.

However, he confirmed that the government does not plan to return these revenues to households in the form of a dividend cheque as had previously been mooted.

Mr Varadkar will also also tell other world leaders that exploration for oil in Irish Waters is to be ended.

Starting his five-day mission to the United States Mr Varadkar rejected suggestions from Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger that his efforts at the UN this week amount to "showboating".

In his speech to the UN he will also outline how any extra money raised from carbon tax "will be ploughed back into climate action".

"Whether it's retrofitting buildings, whether it's renewable energy, whether it's greener farming, all of those things, and I think that's a very serious commitment to say that any money raised from carbon tax the future will be reinvested in climate action"

Asked about the issue of carbon cheques for households, Mr Varadkar said the government does not intend to do this.

He said this option had been considered - but like the water conservation grant would be "quite expensive to administer"

He said there are a number of downsides including determining how much each household would get.

"So it can be done but it's quite expensive to do it, quite tricky.

"So the alternative that we went for was to give the money back to people in a different way...

"To give the money back to people in communities, specifically to take actions that will reduce our emissions."

He gave examples including the insulation of homes, use of LED lighting, greener farming and renewable energy.

"We think on balance, that's the right way to go.”

Mr Varadkar said the decision to halt oil exploration was taken after advice received from the State's Climate Advisory Council, however efforts to find natural gas reserves will continue.

He said it the ending of oil exploration will be a "big move" as Ireland will be one of the few countries in the world to start phasing it out.

Mr Varadkar added: "We will continue to explore for natural gas given that it's a transition fuel that we are going to need for the next few decades, as new technologies are developed and deployed."

He said the government is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"I know for some people they will say we're not going far enough, other people are saying we're going too far that's often the way it is in politics. But crucially what we're doing here is we're relying on scientific advice, the advice of the Climate Advisory Council chaired by Prof John Fitzgerald."

Online Editors