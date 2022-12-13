Underwater ‘grand canyon’ gets protected status under marine conservation move

A map showing the two new Special Areas of Conservation together with the ‘Areas of Interest’ identified by Fair Seas in its June 2022 report.

IRELAND’S ‘underwater Grand Canyon’ is to become a protected area with the creation of two new offshore Special Areas of Conservation (SACs).

One area, lying 280km off the coasts of counties Cork and Kerry, contains extensive reefs including the Whittard Canyon that has been described as comparable in scale and drama to the Grand Canyon in the US.

It is also home to long-finned pilot whales and numerous fish species, and it supports endangered kittiwakes and puffins.

The second SAC takes in the Porcupine Shelf which extends from west of Clew Bay in Co Mayo to west of Malin Head in Co Donegal.

It is also known for its internationally important deep water reefs and its cold water coral.

Various species of whale, dolphin, shark and ray are found there as well as arctic terns, puffins, storm petrels and Manx shearwater.

The designations, which cover a total of 3 million hectares of seascape, will contribute towards Ireland’s target of protecting 30pc of territorial waters by 2030.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan made the announcement as he prepared to depart for Montreal to attend COP15, the UN biodiversity summit where talks are under way in an attempt to seal a global deal on nature conservation.

SAC designation provides greater protection for habitats and species and imposes stricter conditions on activities within the area.

Currently 8.3pc of Ireland’s 8.9m hectares of territorial seas have SAC status and Mr Noonan said 30pc by 2030 was now achievable.

“We started from a low base of 2.3pc marine protection in 2020 but since I became minister we have more than tripled the overall size of protected areas in the sea to 8.3pc and are on track to reach 10pc by the middle of next year,” he said.

“This, plus progress on the new Marine Protected Areas Bill, puts Ireland in an excellent position to deliver on its ambition for protected areas across 30pc of our maritime area by 2030.”

The announcement was welcomed by the Fair Seas campaign which is led by a coalition of Irish environmental groups.

“The creation of two new SACs should be celebrated. This is a significant step in the right direction,” said campaign manager, Aoife O’Mahony.

“However, considering the global biodiversity crisis we are now facing, it’s essential that proper management plans are put in place for these and all other existing MPAs too.”