UN environment report says the world’s rich must radically alter their lifestyle to avert global climate catastrophe

An Extinction Rebellion activist chains herself up during a protest outside the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid last December. Photo: Reuters/Susana Vera

The world’s wealthy will need to reduce their carbon footprints by a factor of 30 to help curb the ever-worsening impacts of climate change, according to new findings published yesterday by the United Nations Environment Program.

Currently, the emissions attributable to the richest 1pc of the global population account for more than double those of the poorest 50pc . Shifting that balance, researchers found, will require swift and substantial lifestyle changes – including decreases in air travel, a rapid embrace of renewable energy and electric vehicles, and better public planning to encourage walking, bicycle riding and public transit.

But individual choices are not the only key to mitigating the consequences of climate change.

Yesterday’s annual “emissions gap” report, which assesses the difference between the world’s current path and measures needed to manage climate change, details how the world remains woefully off target . The drop in greenhouse gas emissions during this year’s pandemic will have almost no impact on slowing the warming that lies ahead unless humankind drastically alters its policies and behaviour .

Instead, nations would need to “roughly triple” their current emissions-cutting pledges to limit the Earth’s warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial average – a central aim of the Paris climate agreement. To hold warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, countries would need to increase their targets at least fivefold. That goal would require rapid and profound changes in how societies travel, produce electricity and eat.

“We’d better make these shifts, because while Covid has been bad, there is hope at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine,” Inger Andersen of the UN Environment Program, said . “But there is no vaccine for the planet.”

Global carbon dioxide emissions are likely to fall by about 7pc during 2020 – a significant change driven by coronavirus shutdowns . But that temporary dip is likely to have only a “negligible long-term impact” on climate change in the years ahead, the UN report found.

Read More

If the drop in emissions proves an isolated event rather than the beginning of a major trend, the episode will prevent only .01 degree Celsius ( 018 degree Fahrenheit) of warming by the year 2050, the report found.

Last year’s “emissions gap” report found that humans would need to collectively cut emissions by close to pandemic amounts (7.6pc ) every year to begin to meet the Paris agreement’s most ambitious climate goals. That is nowhere near to becoming a reality.

“Are we on track to bridging the gap? Absolutely not,” the report bluntly states.

Global greenhouse gas emissions have risen about 1.4pc annually over the past decade. Last year saw the highest global emissions ever recorded, at 59 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions . The world remains on a trajectory to experience a temperature rise this century of 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) – an amount that many experts say would be catastrophic .

Bending that curve in a more sustainable direction will require fundamental, changes on the part of global leaders . But individual behaviour also has a role to play. And the wealthy – whom the report defines as those with the highest 1pc of incomes globally, or more than $109,000 (€90,200) per year – bear the greatest responsibility for helping fuel such a shift.

Wealthy people are more likely to travel frequently by car and plane, own large, energy-intensive homes, have meat-rich diets, and buy the bulk of carbon-costly appliances

“Shaming people and nations and demanding they change never has or will work,” said Frank Maisano, a senior principal at law firm Bracewell, which works with energy companies . “What is necessary is creating modestly increasing political, technology and cultural successes that build upon each other to create meaningful overall change.”

Online Editors