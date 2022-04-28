Turf row won’t derail momentum on action climate, expert assures

IRELAND is still one of the countries best primed to take action on the climate crisis, despite the faltering convictions on display during this week’s turf rows.

Dr Anthony Leiserowitz of Yale University where he directs the Programme on Climate Change Communication said the dispute illustrated what climate campaigners already knew – that “change is hard”.

Dr Leiserowitz said the value people placed on turf as a fuel and as a tradition must be respected, but they must also be shown there was a better alternative.

He said similar challenges faced households in developing countries where the burning of wood and animal dung indoors for cooking caused huge health problems.

“It’s creates this toxic cloud and it’s mainly women and children breathing it. Everyone says it has to change and people can be given alternatives.

“And yet there are whole cultures that have been built off these forms of cooking.

“So as someone once said, giving someone in one of these communities a solar cooker is like asking an Italian to make risotto in the microwave.

“What I’m saying is, change is hard. But in the end people need to experience the difference and to understand that hopefully, the new way is better, that the benefits outweigh the loss.”

Dr Leiserowitz was speaking ahead of a public lecture in Dublin, hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He said turf would and should retain a place in rural traditions, much as open fireplaces did in the US where hardly anyone burned solid fuel anymore.

“We still have fireplaces. We still have wood. And we use it on a cold winter night when we want to gather the family around the fire and enjoy something special on an occasion.

“You don’t have to give up tradition. You make it special.”

Dr Leiserowitz has been working with the EPA over the past year to develop a series of surveys and public communication campaigns to help engage people in climate action.

He said the surveys in Ireland showed the public were among the most knowledgeable in the world about the issues and among the most receptive to action.

“That’s not to say that there isn’t still plenty of really important work to be done to further engage the Irish population.

“But compared to my country, where there’s still a sizable proportion of the population that thinks climate change isn’t real, or is not human-caused or even worse, is a conspiracy by scientists or the UN, Ireland is stunning.

“It just seems like Ireland is primed. It’s poised to do something really remarkable, and that is to help innovate and even pioneer what an all-of-society response to climate change looks like.”

He stressed there would still be difficulties ahead, particularly with regards the changes needed to diet and agriculture, but he said this would challenge many countries, not just Ireland.

“This one’s going to be even harder than peat. Now we’re talking about what we love to eat.

“But the fact is that beef, as it’s currently produced, is a major contributor of methane. It’s far more potent than carbon dioxide, and that has to change.”