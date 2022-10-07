Truck firm wins award for turning supermarket’s unwanted food into fuel

Margie McCarthy of the SEAI presents Mark Poland, from UCC, which won top prize of Energy Team of the Year at the SEAI Energy Awards. Picture: Naoise Culhane

McCulla is using waste food from Lidl to fuel its trucks

A TRANSPORT company running its trucks and electrical appliances on food waste from Lidl shops is among this year’s winners of the annual Sustainable Energy Authority awards.

McCulla Ireland which is an all-island company, uses anerobic digestion to turn food waste collected from the supermarkets into biomethane gas for its trucks and electricity to power the rest of its business.

The company was among 12 winners of the awards which recognise companies, community groups, public sector teams and individuals who have made stand-out strides in reducing energy use and carbon emissions, and helping spread the word about the reasons why.

The awards are run by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and look for evidence from entrants of real impact on the ground in their day-to-day operations.

A shortlist of 37 finalists was drawn from 107 entries with projects delivering combined energy savings of €36m.

Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, told the awards ceremony they were evidence of a growing commitment to sustainability from all sectors of society.

“They are showing this commitment because it’s good for our environment, but it’s also good for business and makes sense for thriving communities and organisations,” he said.

“These finalists are an indication of the enthusiasm and interest that there is to tackling climate change and to making Ireland a better place to live in, to socialise in and to do business in.”

William Walsh, chief executive of SEAI, said the winners were hugely inspiring.

“The scale of change required needs exemplars who demonstrate the highest levels of motivation and innovation,” he said.

“I encourage them to share their journeys and expertise and to inspire further action.”

University College Cork won two awards, for best energy team which recognises staff who drive sustainability projects in their workplace, and for excellence in energy research and innovation.

Dublin’s Wren Urban Nest hotel won best building, Bus Eireann was named best public sector entrant and Corca Dhuibhne/Dingle Peninsula Sustainable Energy Community earned the energy community accolade.

Other winners included multinational, Johnson & Johnson, which has the world’s largest contact lens manufacturing facility in Limerick and small graphic design business, The Factory, in Offaly.

Fifteen-year-old Heather Doyle from Clonmel, Co Tipperary was named young energy champion and Dr Val Cummins won for outstanding contribution to sustainable energy.

SOLA Energy Solutions were awarded for their work in residential energy upgrades and Veolia won for innovative deployment of renewable energy by using advanced anaerobic digestion technology in wastewater treatment facilities.