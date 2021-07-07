Trinity team turning water into energy and science fiction into fact 

ALMOST 150 years after Jules Verne imagined a world run on inexhaustible energy, an Irish chemistry researcher is a step closer to turning the author's science fiction into fact.

Michael Craig, a PhD candidate at Trinity College, is honing in on finding the holy grail of energy production – a fully renewable source derived from water.

His research is based on what is already known - that water can be split into its main components, hydrogen and oxygen, with the energy-rich hydrogen usable for power, heat and transport.

But the splitting is currently achieved through electrolysis which requires a lot of electricity so the process is not energy efficient and may even require more energy than it produces.

Much of the current thinking centres on the possibility of using excess electricity from wind turbines that produce more than needed in strong winds to provide the power for electrolysis, but that power could be stored in batteries for future use so it’s still not the most energy efficient solution.

Michael’s work has taken a different route, searching for another way of splitting water.

Several chemical elements, such as ruthenium and iridium, were already known to do the trick but they are very rare and extremely expensive.

Under the guidance of Professor Max Garcia-Melchor, Michael has developed a way of screening other elements, metals and ligands – the ‘glues’ that bind them together – to find other substances that could also potentially act as catalysts.

All the work is carried out digitally with the aid of processing power from the Irish Centre for High-End Computing.

In two years, 444 potential catalysts have been screened but Michael has now streamlined the method so much that creation of a database of 80,000 is anticipated in much less time.

Already nine combinations of cheap and readily available substances such as iron, manganese and chromium have been identified as promising leads for physical lab experiments, but the plan is to find up to 50 that can be subjected to rigorous testing.

The result could be a process that not only uses water as an energy source but that creates no waste apart from water – a double win for climate and biodiversity.

“It seems hopeful that science could provide the world with entirely renewable energy,” Michael said. “We are focused on finding a long-term, viable option and we hope we will.”

Prof Max Garcia-Melchor said the team were keeping their feet on the ground but were also optimistic of being part of the suite of solutions needed to tackle climate change.

“We know it’s going to be a long journey but it’s a big step forward. Now we are in a position that we know what we need to look for and we’re narrowing the search,” he said.

“In one of Jules Verne’s books [The Mysterious Island], he mentioned that in the future we would use water as a fuel.

“He was no doubt a visionary and we’re closer to making that a reality. Obviously it’s not something that will happen in five years, maybe not even ten years, but definitely the potential is there.”