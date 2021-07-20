Trial to spot bumps on the way to legalising use of e-scooters in public

Jinél Fourie of Tier at the launch of an e-scooter trial at DCU. Photo: Julian Behal

AN e-scooter hire scheme is doubling up as a mobile trouble-spotter in a trial taking place across Dublin university campuses.

German company, Tier, hope to set up an e-scooter hire network in Ireland once legislation, currently in draft form, is enacted to set out the rules for electronic scooting in public places.

In the meantime, they’re running a trial scheme on the five campuses of Dublin City University (DCU) to see how staff and students get on with the technology.

The trial has several aims. It will show how well e-scooters meet people’s needs and how readily people adopt the idea.

It will also try out a battery swap arrangement where riders can drop off a depleted battery at designated shops that will store fresh replacements.

The incentive for the rider is some free travel time while the bonus for the shop, so experience in other countries shows, is more footfall and customers.

The third part of the trial is the use of data gathering cameras on the scooters that will record and relay information to a central location.

At the moment, that’s to the trial team, but in future, it could mean alerting local authorities to incidents such as blockages on footpaths from the likes of a badly parked car, a fallen tree or a tipped over scooter.

The scooter’s computer will also warn the rider of pedestrians ahead or a footpath or other potential no-go area.

The trial is a collaboration between Tier, DCU, tech company Luna and Science Foundation Ireland’s Insight data analytics unit.

Minister for road transport, Hildegarde Naughton, who watched the roll-out of the fleet of 30 e-scooters, praised the innovation behind the scheme.

“It is my job now and the job of Government to play our part and progress the necessary legislation required for the safe use of e-scooters in Ireland,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing this pilot progress and am particularly interested in learning of its outcomes and insights which I am certain will inform us in further progressing legislation in this space.”

DCU has 20,000 staff and students to use as testers and they will be able to take part up to early next year.

The university has a reputation as a testing ground for new technologies and was involved last year in the trial of the city’s first hydrogen bus.