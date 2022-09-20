Traffic fumes and open fires causing widespread air quality breaches

DIRTY air from traffic and open fires is posing a health risk in communities all over the country.

Latest reports from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show breaches of World Health Organisation (WHO) air quality guidelines at most of the country’s monitoring stations.

The main problem is particulate matter from burning solid fuels. WHO guidelines were breached at 65 of the 87 monitoring stations.

Nitrogen dioxide from the exhausts of petrol and diesel vehicles breached guidelines at 23 of the 30 stations where levels were monitored.

Sulphur dioxide, released from burning fossil fuels, and ozone, a mix of a number of pollutants, also breached WHO limits in places.

Samples from all stations complied with mandatory EU air quality requirements but the EPA says those standards are too low to reveal the true level of pollution people are breathing in.

It says Ireland should aim to meet the higher WHO guidelines but warns this will be a “major challenge”.

Air pollution is a major threat to health, increasing the risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma.

It is estimated that there are around 1,300 premature deaths in Ireland every year due to poor air quality, in particular pollution caused by particulate matter.

Pat Byrne, EPA programme manager, said air quality in Ireland was generally good but not good enough.

“There are localised issues that are impacting negatively on air quality and our health,” he said.

“In our towns and villages, monitoring identifies high levels of particulate matter associated with burning solid fuels, and in our larger cities high levels of nitrogen dioxide is associated with road traffic.”

He said, however, there were ways of instantly improving air quality.

“Changes we make to how we heat our homes and finding alternative ways to travel can immediately impact our local air quality.”

In the hierarchy of harm, the EPA says burning turf, smoky coal or green or wet wood in an open fire causes the worst pollution from home heating.

Burning less smoky fuels such as peat briquettes in an open fire is next, followed by using smokeless coal or dry wood in a stove.

Oil fired heating comes next followed by gas-fired heating.

New regulations further restricting use of smoky fuels come into effect next month and the EPA says local authorities must put more resources into enforcement to ensure they are obeyed.

It is also calling more greater national investment in clean public transport and says measures to address fuel poverty should also improve air quality.

Currently the fuel allowance paid to low-income households can be used to buy any form of fuel and does not support people to choose the cleanest options.