Top Irish brands and firms pledge to halve carbon emissions by 2030

ALMOST 60 of Ireland’s best known brands and companies have signed up to a pledge to halve their carbon emissions by 2030.

Already many signatories are well on their way to hitting the target but they have been warned the ‘last mile’ will be the toughest.

Signatories include RTE, An Post and Irish Water as well as major supermarket chains such as Tesco, Lidl and Aldi; banks, power companies, food producers and technology firms.

The pledge is the idea of Business in the Community Ireland (BITC), a group of 100 large businesses developing ways of operating more sustainably.

Two years on from its initiation, 58 of the companies have signed up to the pledge and a progress report shows 55 who were part of it in 2019 have managed an average carbon reduction of 41pc.

Moira Horgan of BITC warned, however, that this did not mean their work was almost done.

Much of the reduction has been achieved by switching over to renewable energy sources but the bigger task lies in revamping internal operations.

“The average is 41pc but some have exceeded that and others are a long way off. Those that are close will find the last mile the most difficult,” Ms Horgan said.

“They’re going to have to look at their road transport and air travel, waste production and management, water usage and at their supply chains and those are more complex.”

While oversight of the pledge is currently limited to the membership of BITC, Ms Horgan said the initiative had the potential for a much wider effect.

“If firms insist on low carbon throughout their supply chains, that’s going to influence a lot more companies to make the same changes.”

Most of the signatories have undertaken retrofitting of buildings and there is a growing move towards solar panels.

RTE installed panels of one the buildings in its Donnybrook campus which to date has generated enough electricity to supply the power, lighting and air conditioning needs of 54 Late Late Shows.

Musgrave, owners of Centra and SuperValu, has plans to install €3 million worth of solar panels on its shops.

PwC, which wrote this year’s report, said that reducing carbon emissions, and proving it through external validation, was becoming increasingly important for business leaders.

“It is becoming commonplace to link executive remuneration with metrics, including decarbonisation targets, clearly making it important that stakeholders have confidence in the data,” the report notes.

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton praised the initiative.

“Ireland has pledged to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 and enterprise has a key role to play in the changes we need to make as we pick up the pace and move towards a more sustainable, resilient society,” he said.

